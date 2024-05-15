Libby tennis ends regular season with Ronan sweep

May 14—Libby Loggers high school tennis wrapped up the regular season last week with two matches against Ronan.

Divisional play began at Flathead Valley Community College on Monday and wraps up Wednesday.

Thursday, May 9, the Libby boys won 5-1 at Ronan. In singles, Ryan Beagle, Tyler Andersen and Morgan Davis were each straight-set winners.

The doubles teams of Alderic Martineau and Xavier Reatz and Eric Thompson and Dylan Warner were also straight-set winners.

The Libby girls squad topped the Maidens, 6-0.

In singles play, Marissa Hollingsworth, Maggie Fantozzi and Allie Thorstenson were each straight-set winners. The same occurred in doubles play where the teams of Elaina Covington and Kaitlyn Canary, Savanah Lucas and Kayla Hoff, and Aubrey Davis and Bella Meyer each won.

Saturday, May 11, Polson was scheduled to play at Libby with Ronan. But only Ronan showed up. Head coach Kyle Hannah took the opportunity to play some younger players and the Loggers were still winners.

For the boys, it was a 4-0 win. Dylan Warner and Dayton Johnson each won in straight sets in singles action.

In doubles play, brothers Alexander and Xavier Reatz won at No. 1, while Blaise Erickson and Lyzander Gassman won at No. 2.

For the girls, they claimed a 6-0 win, all by straight sets.

In singles, Bella Meyer, Aubrey Davis, Rylie Lisle and Claire Fantozzi were winners. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Allie Thorstenson and Ellie Andreessen and the No. 2 duo of Shya Huck and Ashlenn James won their matches.