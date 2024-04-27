Libby stars for Worcs against Somerset on rain-hit day

In-form Worcestershire batter Jake Libby passed 50 for the fourth time in six innings this season [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Kidderminster (day two)

Somerset 309-9 dec: Banton 92; Holder 3-72

Worcestershire 107-1: Libby 56*

Worcestershire 3pts, Somerset 2pts

Match scorecard

Jake Libby continued his impressive start to the season for Worcestershire on a rain-shortened second day of the County Championship Division One fixture with Somerset at Kidderminster.

Only 29 overs were possible – all during the afternoon session – but it was enough for Libby to move past the 50 mark for the fourth time in six innings this summer, including a century in the opening game against Warwickshire.

Libby enjoyed his most successful summer in 2023 with 1,153 runs at an average of 57.65 and he has continued in the same vein after helping Worcestershire to promotion.

He had a slice of luck when play eventually got under way at 14:50 BST, being dropped on four at third slip off Migael Pretorius.

Libby also had to contend with an impressive spell from Jake Ball but otherwise he and Gareth Roderick flourished during a second-wicket stand so far worth 84 from 148 balls.

Roderick, his regular opening partner, got his head down to provide staunch support before play ended through bad light and then drizzle before the players could return after tea.

Bad light and morning rain had led to an early lunch at 12.30 before play could finally get under way later in the afternoon, with a possible 54 overs remaining in the day.

Worcestershire resumed on 14 without loss with nightwatchman Adam Finch and Libby having survived five overs on Friday evening.

Finch provided resistance for 35 balls, striking Pretorius for a handsome straight four, before he was lbw to Ball.

It took Libby 44 balls to register his first boundary as he and Roderick tackled some probing bowling.

But the second-wicket pair started to accelerate and the 50 partnership was completed in 88 balls.

Ball asked plenty of questions, barely conceding more than a run an over, but runs flowed from the other end.

Libby cover drove a rare loose ball from Ball for his ninth four to complete an 88-ball half-century.

The 100 came up in the 31st over and Roderick showed his aggressive intentions in slashing Pretorius to third man.

Worcestershire reached 107-1 by tea, with Libby unbeaten on 56 and Roderick 28 not out, but under increasingly leaden skies the players did not return.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.