Libby Loggers tennis stays busy in Western A action

May 7—The Libby Logger tennis teams have been busy with four matches in the last nine days.

Most recently, Libby hosted Columbia Falls at home. The girls won 5-2 while the boys tied 3-3.

In the girls match, Libby swept the doubles matches in straight sets and claimed two of four in singles play.

The top doubles team of Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson beat Madi Yerian and Lucie Love, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Elaina Covington and Kaitlyn Canary were 6-2, 6-2 winners, while the No. 3 pairing of Savanah Lucas and Kayla Hoff won 6-4, 6-2.

In singles play, No. 2 Maggie Fantozzi battled to a straight-set win, 7-6 (7-2) and 6-2 over Aliyah Arends. At No. 4, Rylie Lisle won 7-5, 6-0 for Libby.

For the boys, No. 1 singles player Ryan Beagle and No. 2 Tyler Andersen each cruised to straight set wins. At No. 4, Blaise Erickson scored a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Friday, April 26, at Bigfork, the Logger boys edged the Vikings, 4-3, while the girls squad dropped a 5-2 match.

The boys scored three wins in four singles matches. Beagle blanked Bigfork's Cole Carson in straight sets at No. 1 while Xavier Reatz scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kimball Richmond at No. 2.

At No. 4, Dayton Johnson won 8-4 over Juan Childs.

In doubles play, the No. 2 team of Ayden Montgomery and Eric Thompson won a hard-fought match over Andrew Wallen and Malachi Comly, 6-3, 7-5, to secure the team win.

In the girls match, Libby's top two doubles teams scored wins. At No. 1, Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson beat Ashlyn McGill and Amanda Leonard, 6-1, 6-3.

At No. 2, Savanah Lucas and Kayla Hoff scored a 7-5, 6-1, win over Bigfork's Hazel Lowell and Maci Pickens.

Tuesday, April 30, Libby traveled to the Mission Valley to take on Polson and Hamilton. The Pirates won both, 4-3, while the Libby girls topped Hamilton, 4-3, and the Hamilton boys won 6-1.

In the Polson boys match, Beagle battled past Torrin Ellis 7-5, 6-4, at No. 1 while Tyler Andersen dominated at No. 2 in a win over Taegen Gage 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 3, Xavier Reatz beat Branson Moss 6-3, 6-4.

Polson swept the doubles matches.

In the girls match, Marissa Hollingsworth dropped the first set, 6-3, to Lauren Collinge before rallying for a three-set win, 6-1, 6-3.

Vivian Grainey, Polson def. Maggie Fentozzi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Hinkley Moss, Polson def. Riley Wolgamott 6-1, 6-4; Greta Lund, Polson def. Ryeley Tisle 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles action, No. 2 Kayla Hoff and Savanah Lucas won a hard-fought, three-set match over Josie Henriksen and Summer Newman 6-1, 1-6, 10-8.

At No. 3, Libby's Aubrey Davis and Bella Meyer also won in three sets over Polson's Karly Smith and Kinzi Bartel 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

Against Hamilton, Beagle was the only Libby winner for the boys. He went three sets with Andy Purcell, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

In the girls match, No. 2 Fantozzi, No. 3 Bella Meyer and No. 4 Aubrey Davis each won in straight sets.

In doubles, the duo of Andreessen and Thorstenson won in straight sets at No. 1.

The Loggers have two matches this week before the divisional tournament. Tuesday, Libby plays at Ronan. Saturday, Libby hosts Polson (10 a.m. )and Ronan (2 p.m.).