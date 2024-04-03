Libby Loggers softball enjoys home-opening win over Eureka

Apr. 2—The Libby Loggers softball team home opener was a success with the hosts beating Eureka, 12-2, in six innings Thursday evening at Remp Field.

The Loggers collected 10 hits, including four for extra bases, and were never truly threatened. Winning pitcher Paislee MacDonald had an excellent game. She was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. In the circle, she struck out nine Lady Lions, walked just one and allowed only two runs on three hits. None of the runs were earned. Of her 91 pitches, 58 went for strikes.

Eureka scored first in the top of the first, but the Loggers answered back with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Libby added one run in the second inning to make it 5-1.

Aleesha Bradeen also knocked in two runs while smashing a home run in Libby's six-run fifth inning that broke open a 5-2 game. Bradeen walked twice. Rachel Kosters was 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, one RBI and she scored twice. Catcher Dakota Allen was also 2-for-3. She scored three runs.

Jossalyn White had a double and knocked in a run while leadoff hitter Maddy Vincent walked twice and scored twice. Jacey Wilson and Mylie Rayome each had one hit and one RBI.

Libby (1-1) opened the season in Frenchtown with a loss on March 23. But the Loggers were off and running with a four-run first inning to erase an early 1-0 deficit.

Libby returns to action today against Flathead. The junior varsity game begins at 3:30 p.m. and the varsity at 5:30. The Loggers will host Whitefish at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There is no junior varsity game.