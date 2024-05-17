Libby Loggers softball begins divisional play today in Polson

May 17—The Libby Loggers varsity softball team is playing well as it enters divisional play today in Polson.

The Loggers rolled to two shutout wins May 10 at the Laverne Combo softball tournament in Butte. Saturday, May 11, the Loggers played Florence-Carlton, scoring a 6-1 win before wrapping up the tourney with a 7-5 loss to Dillon.

The Loggers open the Western A divisional with an 11 a.m. game Friday against Corvallis. A win vaults them into a 3 p.m. quarterfinal game against Frenchtown. Another win puts Libby into the semifinals on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.

Placewinner games begin at 5 p.m. Saturday with the title game set for 7 p.m. The top six teams advance to the state tournament in Billings on May 23-25.

Here is the rest of Friday's schedule:

Game 2: Hamilton vs. Browning, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Butte Central vs. Ronan, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Whitefish vs. Stevensville, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Frenchtown vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Polson vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 7: Dillon vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Columbia Falls vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the Butte tournament.

Libby 16, Butte Central 0

According to the Daily Inter Lake, Leah Rusdal homered, drove in two runs and scored twice and the Loggers buried the Maroons under 13 hits, four for extra bases.

Leadoff hitter Mylie Rayome tripled and scored twice for Libby (8-8) and Jaycee Wilson and Rachel Kosters each hit doubles. Lyndee McElmurry had a single and three RBIs.

Carmen Kohler and Auggie Bailey each threw two innings in the circle for Libby and each allowed two hits. Kohler struck out five Maroons.

Libby 9, Lockwood 0

Carmen Kohler and Paislee MacDonald combined on a three-hit shutout. Kohler gave up all three Lockwood hits but struck out five, in four innings.

Mylie Rayome had two hits and scored twice. Dakota Allen and Lyndee McElmurry both had doubles and an RBI. McElmurry had two hits and scored twice as well. Madison Vincent tripled for the Loggers.