Libby Loggers softball 2-2 at Western A divisional

May 24—The Libby Loggers varsity softball team ended its season last weekend at the Western A divisional tournament in Polson.

Libby won a shootout over Corvallis, 21-20, in Friday's opening game. Later that day, Libby dropped a 7-1 decision to Frenchtown.

Against Corvallis, the Loggers trailed 20-14 in the bottom of the seventh inning before rallying for seven runs.

Paislee MacDonald, Dakota Allen and Leah Rusdal each had three hits. Allen and Rusdal each hit home runs. MacDonald had a double while Aleesha Bradeen collected two doubles.

Camen Kohler got the win in relief of MacDonald.

Against Frenchtown, the Loggers were limited to five hits while striking out 11 times. Rachel Kosters had two hits while Allen and MacDonald each had doubles.

Four errors plagued the Loggers as the Broncs scored three unearned runs. Frenchtown led 2-0 after one inning and 5-0 after five. Libby scored in the sixth when Bradeen knocked in a run.

Saturday, Libby got a forfeit win over Whitefish because the team didn't have enough players after one was injured and couldn't play. The Loggers were then eliminated by Hamilton, 12-9.

Against Hamilton, the Broncs led 6-2 after three innings. But the Loggers put five on the board in the top of the fourth to take a short-lived 7-6 lead.

Hamilton came back and scored three runs each in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 12-7 lead.

Libby scored twice in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short.

Allen, Lyndee McElmurry, Madison Vincent and Maddi Willis each had two hits. Allen had two RBIs and collected a triple.