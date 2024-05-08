Libby Logger softball celebrates Senior Night

May 7—Libby's home softball game against Polson may have ended in defeat, but the Loggers had plenty to celebrate in a narrow, 9-8, loss.

One of the high moments for the Loggers occurred before the first pitch when six seniors were recognized along with their family members. The group included Paislee MacDonald, Lyndee McElmurry, Mylie Rayome, Jossalyn White, Aleesha Bradeen and Jaycee Wilson.

The next was the return of injured pitched MacDonald. She hadn't appeared in the circle since taking a liner off her shoulder against Columbia Falls on April 18. MacDonald came on in relief of freshman starter Carmen Kohler with the Lady Pirates ahead 7-5 in the top of the third inning.

MacDonald threw the last five innings for Libby and was solid while allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

A third stellar moment occurred in the second inning when White slammed a solo home run to right-center field to lead off the Libby half of the second inning, giving the Loggers a 5-4 lead. White was mobbed by her teammates at home plate after the big hit.

Polson eventually took a 8-5 lead before Libby tied the game at 8-8 in the fourth inning. McElmurry's RBI single capped the Loggers' fourth-inning rally.

Olivia Jore's two-out home run to left broke the tie in the sixth and Samantha Rensvold threw a complete game in the circle.

Wilson and MacDonald doubled for the Loggers. Wilson had two hits.

Libby still has two home games before the Western A Divisional begins May 17 in Polson.

The Loggers host Browning today at 3:30 p.m. and Whitefish at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13. They also play in the Butte tournament on May 10-11.