Libby boys track and field team wins county meet

May 3—The Libby Loggers boys track and field team rolled to a win at the Lincoln County Meet in Eureka on Tuesday.

The Loggers easily outdistanced the host Lions by winning ? Events and scoring 94 points. Eureka scored 59 and Troy had 24.

The Libby girls team placed second with 44 points. Eureka won it with 96 and Troy finished third with 17 points.

In the boys meet, Libby's Tristan Andersen had another dominant day as he won three events to lead the Loggers.

Andersen threw the javelin 162 feet, high jumped 5 feet, 10 inches, long jumped 19 feet,

Cody Watson won the 3,200-meter run in 10:48.92 and was third in the 1,600 run.

In the hurdles, Chayse Hartley won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Gabe Kosters was second in three events, including the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the long jump.

In the triple jump, Carson Williams won with a leap of 35 feet, 1 1/4 inches. He was third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Johnny Shao, Ledger Fortner, Colter Anderson and Isaac Lamere placed second.

Gaige Bache was second in the discus and third in the shot put and javelin.

Troy got wins from Jacob Gromley in the discus and shot put and Nolan Morris in the 800-meter run.

Gromley's top throw Tuesday in the discus was 145 feet, 4 inches. In the shot put, his winning toss was 43 feet, 4 inches.

Morris claimed the 800 in 2:06.38. He also was second in the 1,600 run.

Josh Lambertsen led Eureka with five wins — 200 and 400 dashes, pole vault and as a member of the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.

In the girls meet, two eighth-grade students dueled in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Libby's Capri Farmer won both over Eureka's Avery Kiser. In the 800, Farmer ran a 2:37.21, winning by nearly eight seconds. In the 1,600, her time of 5:47.70 gave her the win by nearly 20 seconds.

Libby's Sidnie Thompson was also a double winner as she claimed the shot put and discus. Thompson won the shot with a toss of 31 feet, 2 inches and the discus at 106 feet. She was second in the javelin with a throw of 87 feet, 10 inches.

Bergen Fortner had a strong scoring day while winning the long (15 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and triple jumps (33 feet, 7 inches). She was second in both hurdles to Eureka's Haidyn Guckenberg.

On the Troy girls squad, Sarah Rogers was second in the high jump and long jump and third in the 100-meter dash.

Cortenie Rogers was second in the triple jump

Salix Harris was third in the long jump and Slyvia Hofer was third in the 200-meter dash.

For Eureka, Kricket Bridges won the 200- and 400-meter runs., Karli Campbell won the high jump and pole vault.

Libby and Troy each return to competition Saturday at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell.

Eureka's next meet is the District 7B on Saturday, May 11, at Logger Stadium in Libby.