Lib Dems commit to pensions triple lock in challenge to Tories

triple lock

The Liberal Democrats have become the first party to commit to keeping the pensions triple lock beyond the next election, in an effort to win over Tory heartlands.

The party will commit to the mechanism in an early version of its manifesto document, due to be published at its conference this weekend.

It comes after Rishi Sunak in the Commons last week refused to guarantee that the triple lock would remain in place beyond next year.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, also refused to tie her party to the policy after the next election.

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said: “The endless flip flopping by the Conservatives and Labour Party on this issue is causing huge anxiety for pensioners already worried sick about how to pay the bills.

“We will commit to keeping the triple lock in place, giving pensioners the security of knowing it will be there to support them in future years.”

The Liberal Democrats’ commitment to the triple lock is likely to put pressure on both Labour and the Conservatives to clarify whether they will follow suit.

Sir Ed has set out his pledge to keep the mechanism as the Liberal Democrats look to claim further seats in the Blue Wall in the general election, expected to be called next year.

Few think lock too generous

Polling conducted by the More in Common think tank, seen exclusively by The Telegraph, found that only nine per cent of people believe that the triple lock is too generous to pensioners.

More than one in three people (34 per cent) consider the triple lock to be at the right level, and 40 per cent think the triple lock is not generous enough.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common, said: “The truth is right across the electoral landscape – blue and red walls alike – people think that pensioners have done their bit and now deserve to be well supported in their old age.

“It would take a brave politician to suggest otherwise, and so whatever the policy merits I wouldn’t be surprised to see Labour and the Conservatives quickly following the Liberal Democrats to guarantee the future of the Triple Lock.”

The Liberal Democrats have enjoyed four by-election victories over the last few years, most recently in the Blue Wall seats of Somerton and Frome this July, and Tiverton and Honiton in June 2022.

They will become the first party to debate and publish an early version of their general election manifesto, as their event this weekend kicks off what is likely to be the final conference season before the next election.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, said on Thursday: “Our conference this weekend will fire the starting pistol for our campaign to smash down the Blue Wall and get rid of Rishi Sunak’s out-of-touch Conservative government for good.”

The pre-manifesto document is expected to say that the Liberal Democrats will “support our pensioners by protecting the triple lock, ensuring that pensions rise in line with inflation, wages or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.”

The mechanism was first brought in 2010, during the coalition between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

Sir Ed added: “The Liberal Democrats are proud that we are the ones who brought in the triple lock, lifting thousands of vulnerable pensioners out of poverty. And we are proud to be the first UK party to commit to keeping it in future.”

The Liberal Democrats are currently polling on average at around 11 per cent, behind the Conservatives on 25 per cent and Labour on 45 per cent.