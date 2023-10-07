Rachel Riley witnesses people 'celebrating' in London after Hamas attack on Israel

The presenter said the people were 'seemingly celebrating like they were having a party'

Rachel Riley has warned it is a “dangerous and terrifying time” for Jewish people after witnessing people flying Palestinian flags in west London in the wake of Hamas’s attacks against Israel.

The Countdown presenter said she had seen people dancing and “seemingly celebrating like they were having a party”.

Writing on social media, she said: “I just passed two cars in west London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

Acton, half an hour ago.



Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends.



People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.



Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them. https://t.co/fYjXn4zEDF pic.twitter.com/dQjcAsRyDS — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) October 7, 2023

She added: “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.

“Most people understand this is an abomination. No one should cheer war and death.”

It comes after the Liberal Democrats’ spokesman on foreign affairs was criticised on Saturday morning for her response to the Hamas attacks.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday morning, Layla Moran said:

Deeply concerned by reports from Gaza and Israel. Civilians must be protected, I am especially horrified to hear about hostage taking, and all violence condemned. This is a significant escalation. I can't see how it ends well for anyone. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) October 7, 2023

Lord Wolfson, a Conservative peer and former minister, tweeted in response: “The Government condemns. Labour condemns. The Liberal Democrats are ‘concerned.’ Shameful. ‘Concerned’ is when the council hasn’t emptied the bins for a week. Not when civilians are being executed at bus stops, in their cars, and their homes.”

Jeremy Brier, a KC, said: “Thousands of rockets fired by Hamas – many murders of Jews – and abductions. And this is your response? No condemnation of the perpetrators. Without morality or shame.”

Delivering an apparent slapdown to Ms Moran, Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, posted his own tweet two hours later.

He said: “Horrifying scenes in Israel and Palestine this morning. Liberal Democrats fully condemn Hamas. This terrorism must cease. Israel has a right to defend itself.”

People survey the aftermath after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel - Reuters/AMIR COHEN

Rowing back from her earlier comment, Ms Moran issued a new statement which said: “I am horrified to wake up to such dreadful scenes of violence in Israel and Palestine this morning.

“Last year, I met with Israelis living in villages on the Gaza border. I am mortified to learn that these places are facing terrorist attacks as we speak. My thoughts are with those I met, and their safety, and all those others impacted by this awful violence.

“Liberal Democrats fully condemn the terrorism of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This violence must cease. I am profoundly worried about the prospect for broader escalation.”

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said he “unequivocally” condemned the attack and that the UK would “always support Israel’s right to defend itself”.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, also condemned the attack for which he said there was “no justification”. “Israel has a right to defend herself,” he added.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader who now sits as an independent MP, declined to condemn the terror acts carried out by Hamas militants.

He tweeted:

The unfolding events in Israel and Palestine are deeply alarming.



We need an immediate ceasefire and urgent de-escalation.



And we need a route out of this tragic cycle of violence: ending the occupation is the only means of achieving a just and lasting peace. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 7, 2023

Humza Yousaf, the SNP First Minister, said on Twitter: “My wife Nadia and I spent this morning on the phone to her family in Gaza. Many others in Scotland will be deeply worried about their families in Israel and Palestine.

“My thoughts and prayers are very much with those worried about loved ones caught up in this awful situation.”

In response, a number of social media users called upon the Scottish leader to condemn the attacks.