LiAngelo Ball works out for Lakers in front of brother Lonzo, Magic Johnson, media contingent

By most scouting accounts, LiAngelo Ball is not considered a legitimate prospect to target in the upcoming NBA draft.

But he is a Ball. And his better-than-expected showing as a professional in Lithuania has convinced some NBA teams to give him a look.

The middle Ball brother, best know as LaVar’s son, Lonzo’s brother and for being caught up in a shoplifting scandal in China with UCLA before quitting school to play in Lithuania, got a look from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Media, Lakers brass watch LiAngelo Ball work out

Lonzo, Magic Johnson, head coach Luke Walton and around two dozen media members were in attendance. LaVar, who has delusionally insisted that LiAngelo and his youngest son LaMelo will join Lonzo with the Lakers, was reportedly not there.

LiAngelo Ball, right, had a pre-draft workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday while his brother Lonzo watched on. (AP)

“I feel like it went good,” LiAngelo said of the workout. ”It’s always fun being in here doing things I want to get better at. It was a good workout.

“I showed I can knock down shots and get some wins within the 2-on-2 and 3-on-3s. I showed I can play together.”

Lakers broadcaster Mike Bresnahan posted video of part of Ball’s work out on Twitter.

LiAngelo Ball taking part in the “Lakers Mentality” drill near the end of his pre-draft workout with the team. Drill is designed to test a player’s long-distance accuracy and general fitness in a 90-second span. pic.twitter.com/X1qY6EV1dw — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) May 29, 2018





LiAngelo Ball believes that he’ll play in NBA

Ball admittedly didn’t have a feel for his draft projection, but seemed confident that he will play for somebody. He confirmed that he has a scheduled workout with the Golden State Warriors.

Story Continues

“I’m not sure what’s going on with the draft,” Ball said. “I’m just playing my hardest and whatever team thinks I can produce for them, that’s who I’ll play for.”

Former Bruins teammate Thomas Welsh, St. Bonaventure’s guard Jaylen Adams, Virginia guard Devon Hall, Syracuse guard Tyus Battle and Arizona center Dusan Ristic joined Ball in Tuesday’s workout.

Welsh said that LiAngelo looked like the same player who had a brief stint practicing at UCLA, where he was not projected to be a starter.

“I think he’s the same guy,” Welsh said. “He’s a hard-working kid. We had a chance to play with him on 3-on-3 and 2-on-2 live action stuff. He’s a lot of fun to play with. He works his tail off. It was really good to be back on the court with him again today.”

As for the circumstances that led to Ball leaving UCLA, he had trouble recalling details.

“I don’t really remember too much about that,” Ball said. “That’s a closed chapter in my life. I just moved on. Went overseas. Just learned from over there. Came back.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL star’s career likely over due to concussions

• Serena’s outfit steals show in French Open return

• Why an NFL star’s tweet could cost him millions

• Smith rips NFL, says anthem rule pushes ‘false narrative’

