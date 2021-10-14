LiAngelo Ball signs contract with Hornets, to play in G League

LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of Lonzo and LaMelo, on Thursday signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced in a press release.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

The expectation is the Hornets will soon waive Ball and funnel him to the Greensboro Swarm, their NBA G League affiliate. The Athletic previously reported that Ball would enter the NBA G League draft but the signing enables the Hornets will retain his rights.

Ball played with the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 9.6 points, two rebounds and 1.6 steals in five games. He produced his best game in Las Vegas on Aug. 8 after recording 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

The move by the Hornets to add Ball to their roster over the summer was met with skepticism, but the 22-year-old impressed his teammates and coaching staff during his time with the team. He will now have the opportunity to develop within the organization in Greensboro.

The Swarm begin the regular season on Nov. 5 vs. the Birmingham Squadron.

