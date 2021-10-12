LiAngelo Ball reportedly signs G-League contract, will enter draft

LiAngelo Ball earned this.

A month before Summer League, before he had a contract to play in Las Vegas, he was at the Hornets’ facility working out. Charlotte — not so coincidentally where his younger brother LaMelo Ball stars — gave LiAngelo a chance and Summer League, and he was solid. The middle Ball child came off the bench and averaged 10.5 points a game while shooting 41.7% from 3 in Vegas, had a 16-point game in his Summer League debut, and more importantly, he played hard, defending with energy and moving well off the ball on offense.

LiAngelo Ball earned his chance and will head to the G-League this season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After playing for the Hornets in Summer League, LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ball will enter the Oct. 23 Draft, where he could be candidate for Charlotte’s Greensboro affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2021

Charlotte may have their eye on him, but any team can snap him up.

It’s harder to make the NBA out of the G-League now, just because with two-way contracts plus young guys from the 15-man roster being down to get some run, both minutes and touches can be harder to come by. But, it’s a place to both showcase your game and develop it — and teams will see the players who stand out.

We’ll see what he does with it, but LiAngelo Ball is getting his shot.

