LiAngelo Ball to play for Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League
NBA summer league is right around the corner in Las Vegas, which gives rookies and fringe NBA players a chance to make a name for themselves in hopes to make an NBA roster.
For the Charlotte Hornets, their SL roster will be headlined by first-round pick Mark Williams along with a familiar face — LiAngelo Ball.
Ball played for the Hornets in summer league last July, averaging 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.
This past season, Ball played in 28 games for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, averaging 4.6 points per game.
Check out Charlotte’s entire Las Vegas Summer League roster below.
Introducing the NBA 2K23 Summer League Roster.
📝: https://t.co/cI39wFt9qK pic.twitter.com/rwVo4e0bTt
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 1, 2022
