LiAngelo Ball to play for Hornets in Las Vegas Summer League

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
NBA summer league is right around the corner in Las Vegas, which gives rookies and fringe NBA players a chance to make a name for themselves in hopes to make an NBA roster.

For the Charlotte Hornets, their SL roster will be headlined by first-round pick Mark Williams along with a familiar face — LiAngelo Ball.

Ball played for the Hornets in summer league last July, averaging 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

This past season, Ball played in 28 games for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, averaging 4.6 points per game.

Check out Charlotte’s entire Las Vegas Summer League roster below.

