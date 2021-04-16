Liam Williams vs Demetrius Andrade ring walks: What time will fight start in the UK?

(Getty Images)

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight world title against Liam Williams in Florida on Saturday evening.

Andrade boasts a perfect professional record, with 29 victories in succession, and hopes victory will set up a career-defining bout against Gennadiy Golovkin later this year. The greatest criticism of Andrade has been the quality of his opposition, however, the American took aim at both Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez for avoiding him when questioned ahead of tonight’s 160lbs bout. “You’re willing to fight (Kamil) Szeremeta, you’re willing to fight (Avni) Yildirim, you’re willing to fight Rocky Fielding. You’re looking to fight all of these other people, like what do they have that I don’t have? That talk is just excuses,” he said.

Williams is hoping to scupper Andrade’s plans, though. The Welsh fighter previously came up short when facing Liam Smith in 2017, suffering the only two defeats of his professional career, but has been a rejuvenated force under trainer Dominic Ingle, winning seven successive bouts by knockout to become the mandatory challenger.

“Unfortunately boxing is a sport where fighters can hide behind their sanctioning bodies, managers, promoters, broadcasters,” he said. “There are so many ways to worm your way out of fights these days. I have had to sit on the sidelines and wait my turn, I have tried being nice and being nasty, I have beaten everyone put in front of me... I will not be denied any longer.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time are the ring walks?

Despite the fight taking place in Florida, the card is being broadcast to suit UK viewers with the undercard starting at around 8pm BST while the main event will take place between 10.30pm and 11pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast on DAZN in the UK. Watch Williams v Andrade live on DAZN by clicking here.

Undercard

Carlos Gongora vs Christopher Pearson, 12 rounds, super middleweights

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Andrey Fedosov, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Otha Jones III vs Jorge Castaneda, 8 rounds, lightweights

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Israel Mercado, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Alexis Espino vs Ty McLeod, 6 rounds, super middleweights

Aaron Aponte vs Javier Martinez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Odds

Andrade: 2/7. KO: 5/2. Decision: 4/5

Williams: 5/2. KO: 3/1. Decision: 12/1

Draw: 20/1

