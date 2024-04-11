Liam Whitton: Cornwall captain leaves League One club

Cornwall captain Liam Whitton is to leave the club for 'personal reasons'.

The full-back, 22, signed a one-year contract extension in October and scored a try as he made his debut in the club's first-ever game at North Wales Crusaders in April 2022.

He was an ever-present last season and scored a try in last season's win at Rochdale - the club's first victory over a traditional heartland team.

"I loved every minute of being at the club," Whitton told the club website.

"I don't regret moving down, but circumstances away from my rugby mean I have moved back to Yorkshire.

"It has been an unreal experience playing rugby league in Cornwall as there aren't any places in Yorkshire where you can go to the beach to do recovery sessions and things like that."

The former Leeds Rhinos academy player added: "I will always look back on my time with Cornwall fondly. I captained the side in some pretty special wins last year but the Rochdale Hornets game is my favourite.

"Moving forward, I wish nothing but success for the club and I am forever grateful for the opportunity Cornwall have given me."