Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. II: Date, time, how to watch, background

Background: Smith and Eubank are scheduled to meet for a second time after Smith’s stunning fourth-round knockout of his countryman and fellow contender on Jan. 21 in the same arena. Smith stunned Eubank with a right hand and followed with several more damaging blows, putting him down and hurting him badly. Eubank was able to stagger to his feet and continued for a moment but he went down again under a barrage of punches, prompting the referee to stop the fight. Eubank quickly exercised the rematch clause in their contract. Smith, 35, has demonstrated admirable resilience to remain a contender almost 15 years after he became a professional. His most recent setback came in May 2021, when he lost a close decision to unbeaten 160-pound contender Magomed Kurbanov. He bounced back by delivering one of the better stretches of his career to reestablish himself as a major player, consecutive knockouts of Anthony Fowler, Jessie Vargas, Hassan Mwakinyo and Eubank. Eubank, 33, had been on an impressive run, six consecutive victories (three by knockout) since losing a decision to George Groves in 2018. The resident of Sussex seemed to be on the verge of realizing his potential. Then came the disaster against Smith, which put Eubank in a precarious position. A second setback against the Liverpudlian could knock him out of the rankings and dash any immediate hopes for a shot at a major title.