Liam Payne banned from driving for six months after speeding charge

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has been banned from driving for the next six months after he was caught speeding in west London in his £35,000 pick-up truck.

The 30-year-old singer was picked up by a speed camera in the A40 Westway flyover as he broke the 30mph speed limit, going at 43mph.

Payne admitted the offence and apologised, court papers reveal, and has now been ordered to serve a six-month driving ban.

Magistrate Samina Malik also ordered the star to pay a £293 fine, £90 in costs, and a £117 victim surcharge.

The court case is more bad news for Payne after he had to cancel a South America tour on health grounds, and he was then reportedly taken to hospital in Italy with kidney pains.

The star, who shot to fame with One Direction before pursuing a solo career, was caught out speeding in his black Ford Ranger Wildtrak Deranged Edition at just after midnight on February 24.

Writing to Lavender Hill magistrates court, Payne said: “I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.”

In an apparent reference to the court’s request for details of his finances, he added: “I am self employed and cannot provide the information at this stage. However I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days.”

Payne was sentenced behind-closed-doors in the Single Justice Procedure, with the magistrates assessing the case in private based on written evidence alone.

Court records show Payne, from Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, was given four penalty points for the speeding offence.

He has “repeat offending” on his driving record, and was apparently disqualified after reaching 12 penalty points on his licence. Payne was ordered to pay the fine and court fees totalling £500 by November 6.

The court records also reveal that Payne was sentenced alongside nine other offending motorists in a single justice procedure session lasting 20 minutes, giving the magistrate an average of just over two minutes to assess each case.