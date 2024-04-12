Liam Ohgren will make NHL debut for Wild tonight vs. Vegas

Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, 9 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN Extra; 100.3 FM

Sarah McLellan's analysis:

Opening bell: The Wild (37-32-9) can't mathematically catch Vegas, which is one of the reasons they were officially eliminated Tuesday, but the Golden Knights still haven't clinched a playoff spot. They've dropped three in a row. During this rut, Vegas (42-28-8) has given up a whopping 16 goals. As for the Wild, they could be missing two veteran forwards since RWs Frederick Gaudreau and Mats Zuccarello are not with the team in Vegas because of personal matters.

Watch him: Wild LW Liam Ohgren is scheduled to make his NHL debut against the Golden Knights. Drafted in the first round, 19th overall, by the Wild in 2022, Ohgren played in Sweden this season and had 12 goals and seven assists in 26 games before his team was swept out of the playoffs. He then joined Iowa in the American Hockey League earlier this month and after three games, the Wild added the prized prospect on Wednesday.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (core) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Golden Knights LW William Carrier (upper body), D Alex Pietrangelo (illness), C Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) and RW Mark Stone (lacerated spleen).

Forecast: Vegas is due for a rebound after a winless road trip, and the Golden Knights should be desperate. St. Louis is only three points behind them for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference. They're not at full strength, but they're icing enough of the lineup that won a Stanley Cup last season that Vegas should reset. But the Golden Knights have historically had their hands full with the Wild. They lost to the Wild 5-3 on Feb. 12 and then won 2-1 in overtime on March 30 after the Wild pulled their goalie and Vegas scored into an empty net. All-time, the Wild are 13-7-4 vs. the Golden Knights.

