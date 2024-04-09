Liam Norwell: Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson dubs new injury as 'heart-breaking'

Liam Norwell was part of the England Lions squad that toured Australia in the winter of 2021 [Getty Images]

Warwickshire fast bowler Liam Norwell faces further time on the sidelines after suffering a new injury setback.

After 19 months out with back trouble, including the entire 2023 season, the 32-year-old reported fit for the new campaign and was in the Bears' squad.

But he pulled out on the morning of the opening day of the new season against Worcestershire on Friday.

"It's heart-breaking for him as he's worked so hard," Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson told BBC Radio WM.

"It only became an issue on the morning of the match. But he's picked up some type of injury that is going to need a little time out.

"Liam won't be available for a while. We're just waiting for bit of clarity. It's not confirmed yet. We're just waiting on some results following a scan.

"It's not the bulging of the disc in his spine that has caused him all the issues. In that sense, it's good news, if there can be any good news on being injured.

"Players who have been out a long time can pick up complementary injuries. That is often the case."

Former Gloucestershire and England Lions man Norwell signed a new deal in April 2023 tying him to Edgbaston "until at least 2025".

He did send down 10 overs in one pre-season friendly against Worcestershire at Edgbaston in March 2023 and a further six overs last July in a 50-over friendly against the South Asian Cricket Academy at the Bears' second home at Portland Road.

He also took two wickets in three overs when he played in one of the Bears' three pre-season T20 friendlies out in Abu Dhabi.

But he has not bowled in a first-class match since his amazing 9-62 on the final day of the 2022 County Championship season which kept the seemingly doomed Bears in Division One.

Bears head coach Mark Robinson was talking to BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor