Liam Hendriks picks up first win since comeback from cancer aided by walk-off Jake Burger grand slam

Liam Hendriks made his return to baseball last week following an offseason cancer diagnosis.

As of Sunday, he's back in the win column. The Chicago White Sox closer pitched a scoreless 9th inning in a tie game against the Detroit Tigers. Then, in the bottom of the ninth, third baseman Jake Burger ended the game in dramatic fashion.

Facing a 1-0 pitch with the bases loaded and one out in a 2-2 game, Burger saw an 89-mph curve ball from Alex Lange hang over the plate. He launched it over the left-field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field for a walk-off grand slam to secure a 6-2 White Sox win.

The home run was the burgeoning White Sox slugger's 12th of the season. It also secured a win for Hendriks in his third appearance since returning to baseball following his cancer diagnosis. He did so on National Cancer Survivors Day.

Hendriks back in baseball months after cancer diagnosis

Hendriks revealed on January 8 that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He announced that he was starting treatment the following day and that he was confident that he would make a "full recovery."

"My treatment begins tomorrow and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," Hendriks wrote in a January 8 statement. "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Liam Hendriks reacts after an inning-ending strikout of Tyler Nevin (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)

On May 29 — not five months since his diagnosis — Hendriks followed through on his vow and returned to the mound for an eighth-inning appearance against the Los Angeles Angels. He didn't have his best stuff that day, giving up two runs in a 6-4 Angels win that was secondary to his return.

He followed that up with a perfect 7th inning on Saturday in a 2-1 White Sox win over the Tigers. On Sunday, he returned to his familiar spot in the 9th inning, again against Detroit.

He struck out outfield Akil Baddoo in a nine-pitch leadoff battle. He then induced a ground-ball out from first baseman Spencer Torkleson on the first pitch of the at-bat. He closed the perfect inning with a swinging five-pitch strikeout of Tyler Nevin that ultimately secured his spot in the win column.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, is in his 13th MLB season at 34 years old. He's now made three appearances in seven days with a pair of perfect innings. He appears well on his way to a regular spot out of the White Sox bullpen.