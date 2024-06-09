Liam Fraser's first career goal earns FC Dallas 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Liam Fraser scored his first career goal to help FC Dallas earn a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Hassani Dotson took a pass from Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the 9th minute and scored his second goal of the season to give Minnesota United (8-3-5) a 1-0 lead. It was the second assist this season for Hlongwane.

Dallas (3-8-5) answered with the equalizer in the 15th minute with Fraser's goal. Fraser used assists from Asier Illarramendi and Jesús Ferreira to find the net for the first time in 49 starts and 77 appearances since the start of the 2018 season. Illarramendi's assist was his third, while Ferreira notched his fourth.

Clint Irwin finished with three saves in his first appearance of the season for Minnesota United.

Maarten Paes saved five shots for Dallas.

Minnesota United was missing nine players because of international duties for first-year manager Eric Ramsay, including starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, along with Joseph Rosales, Robin Lod, Tani Oluwaseyi and Teemu Pukki. Lod and Oluwaseyi have combined for 12 goals and 14 assists this season.

Dallas is on a five-match winless run and has scored a Western Conference low 17 goals this season. Ferreira has gone five straight matches without a goal and Petar Musa has not scored in the last four.

Minnesota United leads the all-time series 7-6-4. Dallas is 2-5-2 on the road in the matchup.

Minnesota United hits the road to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Dallas returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport