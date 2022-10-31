Liam Eichenberg will miss some time with an MCL sprain

Dolphins left guard Liam Eichenberg was carted off with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter Sunday. His knee injury did not look good as his teammates wished him well.

The news, though, was better than expected.

An MRI on Monday revealed Eichenberg has a sprained medial collateral ligament, coach Mike McDaniel said at his news conference. Eichenberg will miss some time, but he will return this season.

The injury happened on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki that gave the Dolphins their first lead at 31-27. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Eichenberg had played every offensive snap this season until his injury. He played all 17 games, with 16 starts, last season after the Dolphins made him a second-round selection.

