Liam Coen leaving Kentucky: Six candidates who could be Wildcats' new offensive coordinator

For the fourth time in as many years, Mark Stoops is looking for a new offensive coordinator.

What had been a relatively calm offseason for the Kentucky football program received an unwelcome development Friday with Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen reportedly working on a deal to become the new offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be replacing Dave Canales, the breakout play-caller who took over as the Carolina Panthers head coach after just one year in Tampa Bay.

It’s not a terribly surprising move. Coen initially came to Kentucky from the NFL, where he had been with the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons from 2018-20 before being hired as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. After that, he went back to the Rams, where he was the offensive coordinator in 2022 before returning to Lexington to be Stoops’ offensive coordinator last season.

REQUIRED READING: Why Kentucky OL Gerald Mincey stands behind criticism of Tennessee fans: 'I'm a troll'

Now, that dizzying career path has taken another turn.

Despite the turnover at the position, it’s an appealing opportunity. It’s a chance to coach in the SEC for a coach whose expertise is on the other side of the ball. The Wildcats are enjoying the kind of consistent success they hadn’t seen since Bear Bryant was their coach, with eight straight bowl appearances. Whoever is hired as coordinator will have intriguing pieces to plug into their scheme, between Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff at quarterback, Ohio State transfer Chip Trayanum at running back, and Dane Key, Barion Brown and North Texas transfer Ja’Mori Maclin at wide receiver.

With a prominent position on his staff suddenly open, where might Stoops turn heading into what could be a promising 2024 season for his program?

Here are six potential candidates for Kentucky’s now-vacant offensive coordinator post:

Kentucky offensive coordinator candidates

Joe Moorhead

Moorhead has long been regarded as one of the sharpest offensive minds in the sport, highlighted by a two-year run at Penn State in which he helped reinvigorate a Nittany Lions program that had been treading water. He has SEC experience, as well, having served two years at Mississippi State’s head coach, and later went on to a successful two-year run as Oregon’s offensive coordinator.

He surprised many in the sport by leaving to become the Akron head coach ahead of the 2022 season, where he has struggled in two seasons, going 4-20. He made the move to one of FBS’ toughest jobs in part to be closer to his hometown of Pittsburgh, but better opportunities could await him elsewhere. He’s making just $620,000 at Akron, so a Power Five coordinator position would be able to offer him more money and a fresh start. He’s also reportedly on the radar for possible NFL offensive coordinator positions.

Rob Calabrese

The past three times Stoops has hired an offensive coordinator, he turned to the NFL ranks, snagging quarterbacks coaches in the first two instances. Should he take a similar path this time, Calabrese, the New York Jets’ quarterbacks coach, might be the most sensible and realistic name. Two years ago, following Coen’s first departure, Calabrese was a target in Kentucky’s search, but remained with the Jets. He just finished his third season with the Jets and spent the previous two years as an offensive quality control coach with the Denver Broncos.

Before that, he had experience in college as the offensive coordinator at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York from 2017-18, where he helped it average 28 points per game in his final season, its highest mark in nine years. With Aaron Rodgers set to return next season from an Achilles injury, giving Calabrese the chance to work with one of the sport’s all-time quarterback greats, would the timing be right to return to college?

REQUIRED READING: Kentucky O-line coach Zach Yenser a 'little surprised' to be replaced by Eric Wolford

Bush Hamdan

Hamdan, who just finished his first season as Boise State’s offensive coordinator, was reportedly involved in Stoops’ search for an offensive coordinator after the 2020 season, which ultimately ended with the hiring of Coen. At the time, he was Missouri’s wide receivers and quarterbacks coach and prior to that, he had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Chris Petersen’s final two seasons at Washington.

Last season at Boise State, his alma mater, he helped the Broncos improve from 57th among 133 FBS teams in scoring offense to 32nd. His second and final offense at Washington averaged 32 points per game, ranking it 41st in the FBS.

Tommy Rees

Among the hundreds of coaches and staffers impacted by the ripple effect of Nick Saban’s abrupt retirement from Alabama last month was Rees, who had just finished his first season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. He produced strong results across his 14 games in Tuscaloosa, helping an Alabama offense piloted by a raw, inexperienced quarterback in Jalen Milroe improve noticeably over the course of the season. The Crimson Tide averaged 40.8 points per game in its final six games before its appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Prior to Alabama, Rees was the offensive coordinator for three seasons at Notre Dame, his alma mater. He took over that role in 2020, when he was just 27 years old. Since Saban’s departure, Rees reportedly has been hired by the Cleveland Browns as their new tight ends coach, but the chance to call plays again in the SEC would be undeniably appealing.

REQUIRED READING: Kentucky football reunion: Former assistant Eric Wolford rejoins Mark Stoops in Lexington

Kevin Johns

Like Rees, Johns was also affected by coaching movement this offseason. He spent the previous two seasons as Duke’s offensive coordinator, but when Blue Devils coach Mike Elko left for Texas A&M, he didn’t bring Johns with him. Last season, Duke was 68th in scoring offense while dealing with the effects of injuries to standout quarterback Riley Leonard. The previous season, with a healthy Leonard, the Blue Devils averaged 32.8 points per game, the 32nd most in the FBS.

Before arriving at Duke with Elko, Johns was the offensive coordinator for three seasons at Memphis, where his unit averaged 40.4 points per game in his first season in 2019 and averaged at least 30 points per game in each of the next two seasons. While the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in 2018, the Red Raiders finished 16th in the FBS in scoring offense, at 37.3 points per game. Johns had reportedly been a candidate for the Iowa offensive coordinator position before that went to former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester.

Dana Holgorsen

The former Houston and West Virginia coach was fired in November after going 4-8 in the Cougars’ inaugural season in the Big 12, but he remains a respected offensive mind. Over 13 seasons as a head coach, he has a 92-69 record and in six of those seasons, his teams finished among the top 25 scoring offenses in FBS. Though Houston cratered in his final season, it was 16th in scoring offense in 2022 and 15th in 2021.

Perhaps the biggest question with Holgorsen is whether Kentucky would commit to the stylistic overhaul of hiring a coach from the Air Raid tree. Stoops had Air Raid disciples like Neal Brown and Shannon Dawson serve as offensive coordinator earlier in his tenure, but in recent years, the Wildcats have favored a pro-style system.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Six candidates to replace Liam Coen as Kentucky offensive coordinator