Liam Byrne: Wigan Warriors prop gets four-game ban for making head contact

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne has been banned for four games after being found guilty of a Grade E charge for head contact in their defeat by St Helens.

Byrne, 24, who has also been fined £750, was sent off after catching Saints' Mark Percival in the head in their 12-4 Super League loss on Friday.

Percival failed a head injury assessment following the tackle.

Fellow Wigan prop Tyler Dupree has a one-game ban after his appeal against a Grade C charge was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, St Helens front rower Matty Lees has been banned for two games after he received a Grade C charge.

The 26-year-old was charged at the higher end of the grade, the match review panel stated.

Elsewhere, Warrington's Paul Vaughan was also given a two-game ban having been given a Grade C charge for a dangerous throw/lift in their defeat by Catalans.