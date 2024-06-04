Liam Broady pulls out of Nottingham Open after hitting head on car boot

Liam Broady has been forced to withdraw from the Nottingham Open (PA Wire)

Liam Broady will miss the Nottingham Open having sustained a concussion after hitting his head on the boot of his car.

The left-hander had been hoping to begin his preparations for Wimbledon on the grass courts at the ATP Challenger event, but has been forced to postpone his return to court.

The British No 5 will instead target the Ilkley Trophy in Yorkshire on 15 June.

“Some bad news...” Broady posted on social media. “[I] was on track for next week but I hit my head on my car boot on Sunday evening quite hard.

“[I] tried to practise yesterday and got a pretty bad migraine. [It] turns out I have a concussion! So [I] won’t be ready for Nottingham. Hopefully Ilkley if all goes to plan.”

Broady has reached the third round of the grass-court major in each of the last two years and climbed into the world’s top 100 last September.

Dan Evans and Thanasi Kokkinakis are among the men’s singles seeds in Nottingham, but defending champion Andy Murray will be absent.

The Scot withdrew from this week’s Surbiton Trophy, another event he won last year, due to a back injury as he prepares for a possible Wimbledon farewell in July.