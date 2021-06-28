LIAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES: Wallenpaupack

Jun. 28—EMILY LANGAN

Wallenpaupack

Soccer, track and field, swimming

Earned two varsity letters as a member of the soccer team and track and field team and participated in varsity swimming for one season. Member of National Honor Society, was a two-time national qualifier as a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, member of Student Council, served as president of the Class of 2021. Also was involved with the Junior Leadership of Northern Poconos, member of SADD and Women in STEM, the Prom Committee, and the Local History Club.

PETER MACDONOUGH

Wallenpaupack

Tennis

Four-year member of the varsity tennis team. Earned the Rookie Award and the Coaches Award in tennis and served as the team captain as a senior. Member of the National Honor Society, Junior Leadership of the Northern Poconos and the Engineering Club. Will attend Penn State University to study mechanical engineering.

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter