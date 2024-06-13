Lia Thomas Has Lost Her Challenge to the World Aquatics Trans Sports Ban

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland this week rejected former NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas’ challenge to World Aquatics’ transgender-exclusionary competition rules, ruling that she did not have legal standing to bring her lawsuit.

Thomas filed her case in 2023, responding to a rules change by World Aquatics (WA) that barred trans women and intersex athletes who had undergone “male puberty” from competing in “female” swimming categories, instead forcing them into a new “open” category (which remained vacant during last year’s Swimming World Cup).

In her lawsuit, Thomas argued that WA’s rules were “invalid and unlawful,” and violated the Olympic Charter. But in their ruling this week, the panel of CAS judges did not rule on those claims, and instead dismissed Thomas’ complaint because she did not prove she was personally affected by the restrictions.

As the CAS ruling noted, Thomas was not registered with USA Swimming between her college graduation in 2022 and January 2024, and following her official registration earlier this year, she had not applied to compete in any “Elite Events” that would make her eligible to compete in a WA event. Although Thomas’ lawyers argued that WA’s rules changes precluded her from applying to swim in such events in the first place, the panel nevertheless found that Thomas did not have grounds to claim discrimination because she was not presently eligible to compete in “Elite Events.”

“In the Panel’s view, unless and until an athlete is registered for a WA Competition by a member federation,” WA’s policies “have no impact on that athlete, and they are simply not triggered,” the CAS panel ruled. Those requirements only come into effect “whenever an athlete is entitled to compete in a WA Competition,” the panel added — that is, upon registering for a competition or submitting a new world record. The ruling also opined that WA’s rules restricting intersex athletes’ participation were not facially discriminatory either.

In a statement shared via the trans sports advocacy group Athlete Ally, Thomas and her legal team at Tyr LLP — a firm that also represents track star and intersex woman Caster Semenya in her ongoing discrimination case at the European Court of Human Rights — called the CAS ruling “deeply disappointing.”

“Blanket bans preventing trans women from competing are discriminatory and deprive us of valuable athletic opportunities that are central to our identities,” Thomas said in the statement. “The CAS decision should be seen as a call to action to all trans women athletes to continue to fight for our dignity and human rights.”

Thomas and her lawyers did not provide comment regarding any next steps. Without another legal challenge, the CAS dismissal indicates WA’s current policies will likely remain in effect through the upcoming Olympics in Paris, which begin July 26, OutSports noted.

A Long Island Official Is Hell-Bent on Banning Trans Women From Playing Sports

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman tried to pass the ban via an executive order. Now, he’s trying to do it through legislation.

Athlete Ally founder Hudson Taylor echoed Thomas’ remarks in an accompanying statement on Wednesday. “By dismissing Lia Thomas’ legal challenge against World Aquatics, the CAS has denied her fundamental right to access an effective remedy for acts that violate her human rights,” Taylor wrote. “This is a sad day for sports and for anyone who believes that trans athletes should have the opportunity for their experiences of discrimination to be heard and adjudicated like everyone else.”

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis also spoke out against the CAS decision, calling it “misinformation” and “a distorted way to ‘protect women’” in comments to WHYY this week. “Transgender women are women and all athletes who want to play and follow the rules should have a chance to do so,” she said. Other LGBTQ+ swimmers have come to Thomas’ defense as well, including Schuyler Bailar, a trans man and former Harvard swimmer who competed against Thomas in their college years.

“The story is that trans women are going to destroy women's sports, and that’s also just false," Bailar told CBS News week. "People want to police the women's category. People care a lot about what they think constitutes womanhood, and a lot of people want to police exactly what womanhood looks like, and end up policing trans women as a result.”

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.

More Stories from Them on Anti-Trans Sports Policies