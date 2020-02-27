Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2020

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will close out the Ardennes Classics and the spring one-day races on April 26.

The 136.5km race starts in Bastogne and includes climbs over Côte de Wanne, Côte de la Haute-Levée and Côte de la Vecquée, before taking on the climbs in the later stages of the race; Côte de La Redoute, where Van Vleuten attacked to win last year's edition, Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons before finishing in Liège.

After two second places, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished her 2019 Ardennes Classics campaign with a solo victory at 2019 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. She attacked on the Côte de la Redoute with 32km to go and increased her advantage, finishing almost two minutes ahead of the chasing group. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) attacked in the final kilometres to take second place, and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sprint to round out an all-Dutch podium.