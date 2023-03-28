Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023: All you need to know

null

Where: Belgium

When: 23 April 2023

Rank: UCI WorldTour

Distance: Men’s race, 258.5 km, Women’s race, 140 km

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the oldest professional cycling race in the world and is one of the five cycling Monuments. It is also the showpiece event in the three races commonly known as the Ardenne Classics, with this year's edition of both the men’s and women’s races’ taking place on Sunday 23 April.

The men's race begins and ends in the Belgian city of Liège, with the riders racing out of the city in a big loop which sees them enter the city of Bastogne before returning back to Liège. In total the route is 258.5 kilometres long with multiple punchy climbs- synonymous with the region- including the Côte de La Redoute and Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons on the menu. In the women’s race, the riders start in Bastogne before taking on a 140 kilometre course which ends back in Liège.

In last year’s men’s race, Remco Evenepoel took the victory in a fine performance which saw him launch a move on the La Redoute climb which he was then able to sustain to the finish. Previous recent winners has also included Slovenian duo Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič. Last year Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar won the women’s race in her typical style, from a long solo breakaway. British rider Lizzie Deignan has also previously taken the victory in Liège in 2020.

Key Information: Route and start list I Television Coverage I 2022 Race Report m I 2022 race report f



Liège–Bastogne–Liège previous winners

2022: Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

2021: Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates

2020: Primož Roglič (SLO) Team Jumbo-Visma

2019: Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana

2018: Bob Jungels (LUX) Quick-Step Floors

2017: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

2016: Wout Poels (NED) Team Sky

2015: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

2014: Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica–GreenEDGE

2013: Dan Martin (IRL) Garmin–Sharp

2012: Maxim Iglinsky (KAZ) Astana

2011: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2010: Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) Astana

2009: Andy Schleck (LUX) Team Saxo Bank

2008: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne

2007: Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas

2006: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears

2005: Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) T-Mobile Team

2004: Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner

2003: Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC

2002: Paolo Bettini (ITA) Mapei–Quick-Step

2001: Oscar Camenzind (SUI) Lampre–Daikin

2000: Paolo Bettini (ITA) Mapei-Quick-Step

Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes winners

2022: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Movistar

2021: Demi Vollering (NED) SD Worx

2020: Lizzie Deignan (GBR) Trek-Segafredo

2019: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott

2018: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels Dolmans

2017: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels Dolmans

Official Race links

Liège-Bastogne-Liège official website



Liège-Bastogne-Liège femmes official website



Official race Twitter channel