Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023: All you need to know
Where: Belgium
When: 23 April 2023
Rank: UCI WorldTour
Distance: Men’s race, 258.5 km, Women’s race, 140 km
Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the oldest professional cycling race in the world and is one of the five cycling Monuments. It is also the showpiece event in the three races commonly known as the Ardenne Classics, with this year's edition of both the men’s and women’s races’ taking place on Sunday 23 April.
The men's race begins and ends in the Belgian city of Liège, with the riders racing out of the city in a big loop which sees them enter the city of Bastogne before returning back to Liège. In total the route is 258.5 kilometres long with multiple punchy climbs- synonymous with the region- including the Côte de La Redoute and Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons on the menu. In the women’s race, the riders start in Bastogne before taking on a 140 kilometre course which ends back in Liège.
In last year’s men’s race, Remco Evenepoel took the victory in a fine performance which saw him launch a move on the La Redoute climb which he was then able to sustain to the finish. Previous recent winners has also included Slovenian duo Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič. Last year Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar won the women’s race in her typical style, from a long solo breakaway. British rider Lizzie Deignan has also previously taken the victory in Liège in 2020.
Key Information: Route and start list I Television Coverage I 2022 Race Report m I 2022 race report f
Liège–Bastogne–Liège previous winners
2022: Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
2021: Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates
2020: Primož Roglič (SLO) Team Jumbo-Visma
2019: Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana
2018: Bob Jungels (LUX) Quick-Step Floors
2017: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2016: Wout Poels (NED) Team Sky
2015: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2014: Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica–GreenEDGE
2013: Dan Martin (IRL) Garmin–Sharp
2012: Maxim Iglinsky (KAZ) Astana
2011: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010: Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) Astana
2009: Andy Schleck (LUX) Team Saxo Bank
2008: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne
2007: Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas
2006: Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
2005: Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) T-Mobile Team
2004: Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner
2003: Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
2002: Paolo Bettini (ITA) Mapei–Quick-Step
2001: Oscar Camenzind (SUI) Lampre–Daikin
2000: Paolo Bettini (ITA) Mapei-Quick-Step
Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes winners
2022: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Movistar
2021: Demi Vollering (NED) SD Worx
2020: Lizzie Deignan (GBR) Trek-Segafredo
2019: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott
2018: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels Dolmans
2017: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels Dolmans
Official Race links
Liège-Bastogne-Liège official website
Liège-Bastogne-Liège femmes official website
Official race Twitter channel