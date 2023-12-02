LHSAA Semifinals: Lafayette Christian-Teurlings Catholic postponed until Saturday

The LHSAA Select Division II semifinal high school football playoff game between No. 3 Lafayette Christian (10-2) at No. 7 Teurlings Catholic (9-3) has been postponed.

Per officials, the game will resume Saturday afternoon at Knight Stadium at 3 p.m. The game will be free of charge for fans.

Several lightning strikes were seen at 7:30 p.m., sending the contest into a weather delay. The game was delayed for an hour and a half before officials decided to postpone the game.

At the time of the game's stoppage, LCA leads Teurlings, 21-14 with 3:23 left in the first half as the two District 4-4A rivals traded touchdowns in the first 18-plus minutes of the semifinal clash.

LSU football commit and Knights quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson has thrown two deep TD passes, while running back Jalen Noel broke free on a 50-yard score.

This game was much different than the first meeting between the two where LCA beat Teurlings, 62-3, and the Rebels kept pace Friday. Running back Ayden Trahan ran it in from the 2-yard line on the team's first series. Quarterback Preston Welch followed that up with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Bradford Cain to knot things up, 14-14, at the 2:03 mark of the first quarter.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LHSAA: Lafayette Christian-Teurlings Catholic postponed