LHSAA releases statewide 2024 girls’ basketball playoff pairings

Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its pairings for the 2024 girls’ basketball playoffs. Here’s a look at which schools are meeting:

Non-Select Division I

1 Walker, bye

17 Fontainebleau at 16 Destrehan

9 Neville at 24 Thibodaux

8 Haughton at 25 Airline

5 Parkway at 28 East St. John

21 Northshore at 12 Hahnville

20 Salmen at 13 St. Amant

4 Southside, bye

3 Mandeville, bye

19 East Ascension at 14 Chalmette

22 Live Oak at 11 Ponchatoula

27 Ouachita Parish at 6 Zachary

23 Benton at 10 Natchitoches Central

18 Barbe at 15 Slidell

2 Denham Springs, bye

Non-Select Division II

1 Wossman, bye

17 North DeSoto at 16 North Vermilion

24 West Feliciana at 9 Abbeville

25 Northwest at 8 Brusly

28 Breaux Bridge at 5 LaGrange

21 Jennings at 12 Opelousas

20 Franklin Parish at 13 Iota

4 Albany, bye

3 Bastrop, bye

19 Lutcher at 14 St. Martinville

22 Kaplan at 11 Plaquemine

27 Livonia at 6 Church Point

26 Carroll at 7 Iowa

23 Lakeshore at 10 Pearl River

18 Minden at 15 Leesville

2 South Beauregard, bye

Non-Select Division III

1 Rosepine, bye

17 St. Helena Academy at 16 North Webster

24 Ville Platte at 9 St. James

25 Port Barre at 8 Springfield

28 Jewel Sumner at 5 French Settlement

21 Mamou at 12 Vidalia

20 Kinder at 13 Jena

4 Westlake, bye

3 Doyle, bye

19 Avoyelles at 14 Richwood

22 Union Parish at 11 West St. Mary

27 Patterson at 6 Sterlington

26 Port Allen at 7 Pine

23 Berwick at 10 Mansfield

18 Marksville at 15 Winnfield

2 Amite, bye

Non-Select Division IV

1 Arcadia, bye

17 Logansport at 16 Kentwood

24 Plain Dealing at 9 Oberlin

25 Varnado at 8 Oak Grove

28 West St. John at 5 Lakeview

21 Franklin at 12 Merryville

20 South Plaquemines at 13 Pickering

4 LaSalle, bye

3 Lake Arthur, bye

19 Elton at 14 Mangham

22 Grand Lake at 11 Montgomery

27 Ferriday at 6 White Castle

26 Ringgold at 7 East Beauregard

23 Northeast at 10 East Iberville

18 Delhi at 15 Homer

2 Oakdale, bye

Non-Select Division V

1 Hicks, bye

17 Calvin at 16 Phoenix

24 Starks at 9 Simpson

25 Zwolle at 8 Pitkin

28 Lacassine at 5 Gibsland-Coleman

21 Weston at 12 Bell City

20 Converse at 13 Negreet

4 Midland, bye

3 Anacoco, bye

19 Florien at 14 Quitman

22 Maurepas at 11 Summerfield

27 Elizabeth at 6 Castor

26 Choudrant at 7 Hathaway

23 Evans at 10 Hornbeck

18 Pleasant Hill at 15 Holden

2 Fairview

Select Division I

1 Huntington, bye

17 Edna Karr at 16 Acadiana

24 Bonnabel at 9 Tioga

8 St. Thomas More, bye

5 Woodlawn-B.R., bye

21 Alexandria at 12 Northwood-Shrev.

20 St. Joseph’s Academy at 13 Riverdale

4 St. Scholastica, bye

3 Liberty, bye

19 Dominican at 14 L.W. Higgins

22 Captain Shreve at 11 Warren Easton

6 Carencro, bye

7 Archbishop Chapelle, bye

23 Mt. Carmel at 10 Lafayette

18 Southwood at 15 Scotlandville

2 John Curtis, bye

Select Division II

1 Lafayette Christian, bye

17 BTW-Shrev. At 16 The Willow School

24 St. Louis Catholic at 9 Frederick A. Douglass

8 Northside, bye

5 Bunkie, bye

21 Cabrini at 12 Haynes Academy

20 Academy of Our Lady at 13 De La Salle

4 E.D. White, bye

3 Madison Prep, bye

19 St. Michael at 14 Lake Charles Prep

22 Kenner Discovery at 11 Archbishop Hannan

6 BTW-N.O., bye

7 Teurlings Catholic, bye

23 Lord Beaconsfield at 10 George Washington Carver

18 Istrouma at 15 Washington-Marion

2 Vandebilt Catholic, bye

Select Division III

1 Dunham, bye

17 Morris Jeff at 16 Acadiana Renaissance

24 St. Charles at 9 St. Thomas Aquinas

8 Isidore Newman, bye

5 Academy of Sacred Heart-N.O., bye

21 Loyola Prep at 12 Northlake Christian

20 Country Day at 13 Pope John Paul II

4 University Lab, bye

3 Menard, bye

19 Fisher at 14 Calvary Baptist

22 Ursuline Academy at 11 Glen Oaks

6 St. Mary’s Academy, bye

7 Glenmora, bye

23 Sarah T. Reed at 10 Houma Christian

18 Walter L. Cohen at 15 Episcopal

2 Parkview Baptist, bye

Select Division IV

1 Southern Lab, bye

17 Vermilion Catholic at 16 St. Mary’s

24 Slaughter Community at 9 Cedar Creek

8 St. Martin’s Episcopal, bye

5 Ouachita Christian, bye

21 Glenbrook at 12 St. John

20 Lincoln Prep at 13 Catholic-P.C.

4 Sacred Heart, bye

3 Hamilton Christian, bye

19 Central Private at 14 Westminster Christian

22 Ascension Christian at 11 Louise McGehee

6 Central Catholic, bye

7 Highland Baptist, bye

23 Riverside Academy at 10 Covenant Christian

18 St. Edmund at 15 Ascension Catholic

2 Northwood-Lena, bye

Select Division V

1 Oak Hill, bye

9 Rapides at 8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville

5 Plainview, bye

4 Claiborne Christian, bye

3 Family Christian, bye

6 Family Community, bye

10 First Baptist Christian at 7 Avoyelles Charter

2 J.S. Clark Academy, bye

