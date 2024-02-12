LHSAA releases statewide 2024 girls’ basketball playoff pairings
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its pairings for the 2024 girls’ basketball playoffs. Here’s a look at which schools are meeting:
Non-Select Division I
1 Walker, bye
17 Fontainebleau at 16 Destrehan
9 Neville at 24 Thibodaux
8 Haughton at 25 Airline
5 Parkway at 28 East St. John
21 Northshore at 12 Hahnville
20 Salmen at 13 St. Amant
4 Southside, bye
3 Mandeville, bye
19 East Ascension at 14 Chalmette
22 Live Oak at 11 Ponchatoula
27 Ouachita Parish at 6 Zachary
23 Benton at 10 Natchitoches Central
18 Barbe at 15 Slidell
2 Denham Springs, bye
Non-Select Division II
1 Wossman, bye
17 North DeSoto at 16 North Vermilion
24 West Feliciana at 9 Abbeville
25 Northwest at 8 Brusly
28 Breaux Bridge at 5 LaGrange
21 Jennings at 12 Opelousas
20 Franklin Parish at 13 Iota
4 Albany, bye
3 Bastrop, bye
19 Lutcher at 14 St. Martinville
22 Kaplan at 11 Plaquemine
27 Livonia at 6 Church Point
26 Carroll at 7 Iowa
23 Lakeshore at 10 Pearl River
18 Minden at 15 Leesville
2 South Beauregard, bye
Non-Select Division III
1 Rosepine, bye
17 St. Helena Academy at 16 North Webster
24 Ville Platte at 9 St. James
25 Port Barre at 8 Springfield
28 Jewel Sumner at 5 French Settlement
21 Mamou at 12 Vidalia
20 Kinder at 13 Jena
4 Westlake, bye
3 Doyle, bye
19 Avoyelles at 14 Richwood
22 Union Parish at 11 West St. Mary
27 Patterson at 6 Sterlington
26 Port Allen at 7 Pine
23 Berwick at 10 Mansfield
18 Marksville at 15 Winnfield
2 Amite, bye
Non-Select Division IV
1 Arcadia, bye
17 Logansport at 16 Kentwood
24 Plain Dealing at 9 Oberlin
25 Varnado at 8 Oak Grove
28 West St. John at 5 Lakeview
21 Franklin at 12 Merryville
20 South Plaquemines at 13 Pickering
4 LaSalle, bye
3 Lake Arthur, bye
19 Elton at 14 Mangham
22 Grand Lake at 11 Montgomery
27 Ferriday at 6 White Castle
26 Ringgold at 7 East Beauregard
23 Northeast at 10 East Iberville
18 Delhi at 15 Homer
2 Oakdale, bye
Non-Select Division V
1 Hicks, bye
17 Calvin at 16 Phoenix
24 Starks at 9 Simpson
25 Zwolle at 8 Pitkin
28 Lacassine at 5 Gibsland-Coleman
21 Weston at 12 Bell City
20 Converse at 13 Negreet
4 Midland, bye
3 Anacoco, bye
19 Florien at 14 Quitman
22 Maurepas at 11 Summerfield
27 Elizabeth at 6 Castor
26 Choudrant at 7 Hathaway
23 Evans at 10 Hornbeck
18 Pleasant Hill at 15 Holden
2 Fairview
Select Division I
1 Huntington, bye
17 Edna Karr at 16 Acadiana
24 Bonnabel at 9 Tioga
8 St. Thomas More, bye
5 Woodlawn-B.R., bye
21 Alexandria at 12 Northwood-Shrev.
20 St. Joseph’s Academy at 13 Riverdale
4 St. Scholastica, bye
3 Liberty, bye
19 Dominican at 14 L.W. Higgins
22 Captain Shreve at 11 Warren Easton
6 Carencro, bye
7 Archbishop Chapelle, bye
23 Mt. Carmel at 10 Lafayette
18 Southwood at 15 Scotlandville
2 John Curtis, bye
Select Division II
1 Lafayette Christian, bye
17 BTW-Shrev. At 16 The Willow School
24 St. Louis Catholic at 9 Frederick A. Douglass
8 Northside, bye
5 Bunkie, bye
21 Cabrini at 12 Haynes Academy
20 Academy of Our Lady at 13 De La Salle
4 E.D. White, bye
3 Madison Prep, bye
19 St. Michael at 14 Lake Charles Prep
22 Kenner Discovery at 11 Archbishop Hannan
6 BTW-N.O., bye
7 Teurlings Catholic, bye
23 Lord Beaconsfield at 10 George Washington Carver
18 Istrouma at 15 Washington-Marion
2 Vandebilt Catholic, bye
Select Division III
1 Dunham, bye
17 Morris Jeff at 16 Acadiana Renaissance
24 St. Charles at 9 St. Thomas Aquinas
8 Isidore Newman, bye
5 Academy of Sacred Heart-N.O., bye
21 Loyola Prep at 12 Northlake Christian
20 Country Day at 13 Pope John Paul II
4 University Lab, bye
3 Menard, bye
19 Fisher at 14 Calvary Baptist
22 Ursuline Academy at 11 Glen Oaks
6 St. Mary’s Academy, bye
7 Glenmora, bye
23 Sarah T. Reed at 10 Houma Christian
18 Walter L. Cohen at 15 Episcopal
2 Parkview Baptist, bye
Select Division IV
1 Southern Lab, bye
17 Vermilion Catholic at 16 St. Mary’s
24 Slaughter Community at 9 Cedar Creek
8 St. Martin’s Episcopal, bye
5 Ouachita Christian, bye
21 Glenbrook at 12 St. John
20 Lincoln Prep at 13 Catholic-P.C.
4 Sacred Heart, bye
3 Hamilton Christian, bye
19 Central Private at 14 Westminster Christian
22 Ascension Christian at 11 Louise McGehee
6 Central Catholic, bye
7 Highland Baptist, bye
23 Riverside Academy at 10 Covenant Christian
18 St. Edmund at 15 Ascension Catholic
2 Northwood-Lena, bye
Select Division V
1 Oak Hill, bye
9 Rapides at 8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville
5 Plainview, bye
4 Claiborne Christian, bye
3 Family Christian, bye
6 Family Community, bye
10 First Baptist Christian at 7 Avoyelles Charter
2 J.S. Clark Academy, bye
Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson
This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: LHSAA releases statewide 2024 girls’ basketball playoff pairings