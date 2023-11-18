LHSAA playoffs: Acadiana edges rival Carencro in defensive dogfight in 2nd round showdown

Another Acadiana-Carencro rivalry showdown. Another instant classic.

It's become commonplace when the two District 3-5A headliners are pitted each other. In two games this season, they were separated by 8 total points. The second of those game coming in the second round of the Select Division I LHSAA high school football playoffs Friday night at Bill Dotson Stadium.

For the second time in 2023, the Wreckin' Rams emerged from the knock-down-drag-out dogfight the victor, outlasting Carencro, 14-7.

"They always say you can't do that," Rams senior running back Ezekiel Hypolite said of how hard is it to beat the same team twice in a season. "But we came out here and showed them that, that's false.

"Whole Acadiana man was talking about this game. Two powerhouse teams. It's what everybody wants to see, two rivals going at each other. We're just glad we put on a show."

Defense on both sides paced this edition of the rivalry. Carencro's offense ventured onto Acadiana's side of the 50 four times in the first half, but only came away with seven points. Bears coach Tony Courville knew only converting one of the trips into points might prove costly. And ultimately it was.

"We should've scored more. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times," Courville said. "Ideally, if you get one or two of those, it's a different ballgame. I think (Acadiana) got stronger as the game went on."

Rams coach Matt McCullough mentioned some personnel switches his staff made on the defensive side of the ball, changes that allowed the unit to be as stifling as it was for the Bears.

"We moved Russell Babineaux to one of the corner spots and that gives us two good corners. Carencro is a really good offensive team and besides the last drive of the first half, we played about as well as you can play on defense," McCullough said.

The Bears (9-3) moved some things around offensively since the first meeting, a 27-26 win by Acadiana, and while they were able to move the ball early, the Rams defense didn't break. Carencro put up 195 yards in the first half and mustered just 14 yards after halftime.

"I don't know if you can play better defense against a good Carencro offense like than we did tonight," McCullough said.

Carencro threw the ball a little more than it did in the first half. When asked if he felt like the offense abandoned the run too early, Courville said he didn't think so.

"There were some things we thought we could hit them with. We had some first downs that we had called back," Courville said. "I'm proud of this coaching staff; we had two excellent game plans, offensively and defensively, for this game. It was just some execution issues."

Bears quarterback Chantz Babineaux scored right before halftime on a sneak at the goal line. But Acadiana seized momentum about midway through the third after its defense got the offense good field position off a punt.

Cade DiBetta found his younger brother Collin on a screen he took 23 yards to the end zone.

With 3:37 remaining, the Wreckin' Rams took the lead on a 5-yard touchdown run from Hypolite that capped a seven-play, 50-yard drive.

"We knew this was going to be a game, be a dogfight," Hypolite said. "That's what football is all about, overcoming adversity. We got inside their head. We came out and smashed them like we normally do."

