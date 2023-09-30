LHSAA football: Top performers from Week 5 from Acadiana

Here are Acadiana's top performers from Week 5 of the high school football season:

Sam Altmann, St. Thomas More: STM continues to roll opponents and the senior quarterback tallied three passing touchdowns in the Cougars' 35-3 victory at Denham Springs Friday.

Cashmere Batiste, Carencro: Carencro's star running back stole the show in the team's pull-away District 3-5A win over New Iberia, 55-34, scoring four rushing touchdowns and one receiving.

Steven Blanco, St. Martinville: The Tigers are fighting through a tough opening to the season but Blanco has been one of the steady forces for them and he was efficient again Friday against Lafayette, notching two scores, one receiving and one on the ground.

Caden DiBetta, Acadiana: DiBetta tossed three touchdowns passes for the Wreckin' Rams along with 157 yards in their domination of District 3-5A foe Comeaux, 70-18, Friday night.

Elijah Goodie, Lafayette: Goodie was quite good for the Mighty Lions in their 56-29 win at St. Martinville Friday night, totaling four touchdown catches.

Ezekiel Hypolite, Acadiana: Hypolite provided the punch for offensive balance on the ground for Acadiana, rushing six times for 140 yards, scoring three TDs.

Ju'Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian: The LSU football commit threw five touchdowns to five different receivers while amassing 262 total offensive yards in LCA's 52-14 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.

KeVon Johnson, St. Edmund: More video game-like numbers from St. Edmund's star tailback as Johnson racked up 33 rushes for 165 yards and a TD in his team's 30-20 win over Oakdale.

Ke'vonte Landry, Lafayette: Landry shredded St. Martinville's defense for seven total TDs, four passing and three rushing, for his best performance on the season thus far.

Cristian Matthews, Breaux Bridge: Matthews was the Tigers' workhorse against Teurlings Catholic, recording 17 rushes for 141 yards with a TD.

Justin Montgomery, Abbeville: Montgomery scored two rushing touchdowns off 13 carries for 79 yards to help lead the Wildcats to the 41-0 victory over West St. Mary.

Jaheim Moore, Church Point: In the Bears' 42-16 rout of Mamou on Thursday night, Moore averaged more than 15 yards a carry and scored two touchdowns.

Blake Moran, St. Edmund: Moran was Blue Jays quarterback Kane West's favorite target against Oakdale, hauling in six passes for 98 yards with two TDs.

Jalen Noel, Lafayette Christian: Noel tallied a rushing and receiving TD for the Knights against the Mustangs while gaining 104 total yards on just four touches.

Tristian Smith, Comeaux: Smith burst onto the scene against Acadiana, rolling up 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions in Comeaux's ugly loss.

Jayden Sonnier, Comeaux: There weren't many bright spot for the Spartans but Sonnier, the QB, was one throwing for 295 yards and three scores.

Landon Strother, St. Thomas More: Strother was the beneficiary of two of Altmann's three TD passes.

Ayden Trahan, Teurlings Catholic: Trahan paced the Rebels on the ground with 13 carries for 134 yards and added a 36-yard catch in the Teurlings' win over Breaux Bridge.

Preston Welch, Teurlings Catholic: Teurlings senior QB threw for a score and rushed for another to help lead his team to a 27-10 win at Breaux Bridge.

Kane West, St. Edmund: West tossed three touchdowns along with 203 yards for the Blue Jays versus Oakdale.

