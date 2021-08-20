LHS start seasons on the course, courts

Aug. 20—The first day of classes at Laramie High is Aug. 26 and all practices have begun for the fall sports teams.

Two programs traditionally join the rest of the state to begin official competitions before all other sports to take advantage of optimal weather conditions, especially considering what the elements could be at the end of the seasons — golf and tennis.

GOLF

LHS senior Jackson McClaren made an early statement he is still the golfer to beat as the reigning Class 4A state champion won the opening Wheatland Invitational by 14 strokes.

McClaren fired rounds of 71 and 82 to total 153 on Aug. 12-13 at the Wheatland Golf Club. His first round 71 was easily the best round of the tournament in the field of 49 golfers. Finishing runner-up was Torrington's Gage Bigson with rounds of 86 and 81 for 167.

The Plainsmen also claimed the team title with the top four golfers turning in a 696. Also contributing to the team score was Colter Harvey (170), who was third; Colin Suloff (186), who tied for 11th; and Caden McFate (187), who tied for 15th.

The Lady Plainsmen finished second as a team at 658. The Wheatland girls had complete command of their home course to win the girls team title at 563 and a sweep of the top three spots.

Leading the LHS girls with three in the top 10 and counting for the team score were Samantha Kitchen (207), who finished fifth; Emma Welniak (220), who was seventh and Grace Kordon (231), who was ninth.

The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will be wrapping up the second day and final round of the Rawlins Invitational today at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course.

TENNIS

It wasn't the start the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen tennis teams were looking for, but a road trip to Casper to take on one of the best programs in the state Kelly Walsh on Monday provided a good early gauge against tough competition.

The LHS boys and girls were swept by Kelly Walsh 5-0 in both duals. The Plainsmen took on the defending state champions in the Trojans, who returned both individual champs at No. 1 and No. 1 singles.

Story continues

Laramie's Samuel Johnson-Noya lost 6-1, 6-2 to Kelly Walsh's Austin Putnam at No. 1 singles. Plainsman Paulo Mellizo lost 6-3, 6-3 to Trojans' Jackson Catchpole at No. 2 singles

The closest set for LHS came at No. 1 doubles when Laramie's Marcos Johnson-Noya and Gabe Hepworth came up short 7-6 in the first set before losing the second 6-2 to KW's Parker Phillips and Alex Yakel.

Lady Plainsman senior Abby Kersey returns as a state champion from a year ago when she paired with former LHS player Kayla Vasquez for the state title at No. 3 doubles.

Kersey now plays with senior Cassie Wulff to start the season at No. 2 doubles. They also had the best result for the Lady Plainsmen, losing 6-2, 6-2 to Kelly Walsh's Ella Catchpole and Harper Klingler.

The Kelly Walsh girls were runner-up at state last year, just three points behind Cheyenne Central.