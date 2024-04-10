LHS' Sailors commits to Fresno State for volleyball

Apr. 10—Laramie High junior Michon Sailors will don different college colors than University of Wyoming legend and great uncle Kenny Sailors after announcing a verbal commitment to further her volleyball career at Fresno State University last month.

Kenny Sailors is most known for inventing the modern day jump shot. He also helped lead UW to its first and only NCAA Tournament championship in 1943.

The Bulldogs (19-14 overall, 13-8 in the Mountain West) beat Boise State 3-0, Utah State 3-1 and Colorado State 3-2 to win the MW championship in November.

"I contacted a lot of schools (early in the recruiting process)," Sailors said. "Once talks got more serious (with Fresno), they came to a (club) tournament, a practice and a few games. I went on a visit there and loved it.

"I was looking at schools mainly in California, because I've wanted to go there for awhile."

Added Sailors' mother Erin Wedemeyer: "She has put in not only a lot of hard work physically, but been very mentally tough having to move here, getting onto a new (high school) team and club team. She's taken it all in stride."

The visit with the Bulldogs was Sailors' only trip prior to the commitment. She mentioned belief in Fresno State coach Leisa Rosen as well as location being the leading factors in the decision.

"(Rosen) is very stern, but in a good way," Sailors said. "She's helped turn the program around."

Wedemeyer didn't go on the visit with Sailors because she wanted her daughter to have the same experience she had growing up. However, Wedemeyer did help Sailors with research of the program through YouTube videos.

"My husband, Shawn, is from Central Valley, California, and knows about the area," Wedemeyer said. "The main thing for me was having a good coach, and Leisa seemed like a good fit.

"The lessons Michon can learn on and off the court with her are going to be valuable."

Wedemeyer's standards for Sailors' visit were to observe a practice and determine if that was something she wanted to be a part of. She wanted Sailors to take note of coaching styles and envision being in the shoes of the players.

In the fall, the middle blocker helped lead the Plainsmen to a near-perfect 33-1 record and a Class 4A state championship. Sailors dominated the net with a team-high 82 blocks a season ago. UW signee Maddy Stucky had the second-most at 62.

Stucky and Sailors have grown close through volleyball, as Stucky's mom, Jill, and Wedemeyer coached the Plainsmen together for the past two seasons.

"We've definitely gotten excited about playing against each other," Sailors said. "It'll be different, but we're really excited."

Sailors was second in kills (233) and hitting percentage (.372) for the Plainsmen in the fall. Her hitting percentage was good enough for second in the East Conference behind Stucky's .449.

"I would not be here and Michon would not be here if it weren't for Jill," Wedemeyer said. "She has the contacts and reached out. I want to give her a lot of credit."

Wedemeyer was the head coach at Dixie High in St. George, Utah, during Sailors' freshman season. The family returned to Laramie because of a belief in Jill Stucky and the opportunity to win state championships.

Fresno State wants Sailors to continue developing as a middle blocker in its program. Sailors' training is already being tailored for the Division I level.

"I am going to stay on top of my club (Northern Colorado Volleyball Club) and high school teams," Sailors said. "Also, I'm going to stay on top of lifting (weights)."

Added Wedemeyer: "Primarily, the athleticism she has and her great vertical (caught the eye of Fresno State). Also, Michon is young (for her class). Leisa is known for developing arm swings, and she believes she can develop her into a great player."

Sailors has one goal for her upcoming senior season with the Plainsmen, and that is to make a statement to each opponent. She is also looking forward to the opportunity to be more of a vocal leader for the Plainsmen.

"I want to show that I can lead the team to wins and keep us improving," Sailors said. "Since Maddy will be gone, I want to be more of a leader. It's very important to do that, because there is more of a target on me to mess up.

"So, having that target on my back, it's important not to screw certain things up."

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.