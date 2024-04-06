LHS girls take 2nd at Okie Blanchard Invite, boys 3rd

Apr. 6—The Laramie High girls track and field team finished as the runner-ups at the Okie Blanchard Invite on Friday in Cheyenne.

The Plainsmen girls totaled 114 points during the one-day meet, trailing only Cheyenne East with 141. Cheyenne Central finished third at 84.

The LHS boys tallied 119 points for a third-place finish. East also won the boys title at 146.5, followed by Central with 132.

Laramie's girls team totaled three wins on the day. Leah Schabron won the 400-meter run at 1 minute, 2.24 seconds, and Lainey Berryhill won the 800 at 2:24.27. The Plainsmen girls also picked up a win in the sprint medley relay at 4:27.73.

Libbie Roesler finished second in the 400 at 1:04.18, and Kate Lewis was the runner-up in the discus throw at 115 feet, one inch. Keiran Giraldo was third in the 800 at 2:31.41, and LHS finished third in the 4x400 at 4:20.76.

Berryhill also finished fourth in the 100 at 12.98, Schabron was fourth in the 200 at 28.33 and Giraldo was fourth in the 1,600 at 5:38.78. Laramie finished fourth in the 4x100 at 52.40, and Kierra Gardner was fourth in the pole vault at 9-0. Addison Fowler finished right behind Gardner in fifth at 8-6.

Brynlee Enevoldsen finished fifth in the 100 hurdles at 17.69, Melissa Bingham was fifth in high jump at 4-8 and Kamrie Bingham was fifth in long jump at 15-3.75.

The Plainsmen boys also won three events on the day. A.J. Sirdoreus claimed the triple jump title at 42-0, and LHS won the 4x100 at 43.51 and the 4x400 at 3:32.17.

Jackson Reed finished second in the 100 at 11.7, followed by teammate Logan Brown, who tied for third at 11.84, and Flynn Arnold in fifth at 11.85. Reed also finished second in the 200 at 23.27, Arnold was third at 23.34 and Brown was fourth at 23.52. Gideon Moore was second in the 800 at 2:11.26, followed by Flint Hartsky in fourth at 2:14.05.

Moore was also third in the 1,600 at 4:41.41, followed by Hartsky in fourth at 4:42.20. Fisher Frude finished third in the pole vault at 12-0, and Andrew Woodhouse was fourth in high jump at 5-8.

William Arens was fifth in the long jump at 20-2.5, followed by Sirdoreus in sixth at the same distance.

The Plainsmen will host their next meet next Saturday in Laramie.