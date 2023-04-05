LG Elijah Wilkinson signs one-year deal with Cardinals

Last week, the Atlanta Falcon signed former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Miles, and now the Cardinals have returned the favor by signing former Falcons lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

Atlanta signed Wilkinson to a one-year deal last offseason and he won the starting left guard job out of training camp. The 28-year-old started nine games for the Falcons last season, missing some time after landing on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury.

Without Wilkinson, the team could look to address the position in free agency or the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. In-house options to fill in at left guard include Matt Hennessy, Jalen Mayfield and Justin Shaffer.

The Falcons did invest considerable cash into the offensive line, extending right guard Chris Lindstrom and re-signing right tackle Kaleb McGary. Left tackle Jake Matthews signed a three-year extension last offseason.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire