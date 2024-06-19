LFP reject DAZN’s Ligue 1 broadcasting rights offer

In just two months time, the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season will get underway. As things stand, there won’t be a broadcaster, with the LFP thus far failing to sell the broadcasting rights for the upcoming cycle (2024-2029). L’Équipe now report that an offer has been received, and rejected.

The LFP initially demanded a €1bn fee for the broadcasting rights. However, when the bundle was put up for auction, no bids were received. Since, the valuation has dropped significantly, halved in fact. Several months ago, DAZN formulated an offer worth €500m, a figure that would now be accepted. That offer was, however, rejected.

A few days ago, DAZN made another offer, this time valued at €400m, which has now also been rejected by the LFP, who are holding out for the €500m that the British business initially offered. Another bid could by lodged by DAZN, however, an agreement would have to be also found with the Canal Plus group for the distribution. The clock is ticking and there is not yet any end in sight.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle