LFA 111 video: Marcos Breno sleeps opponent with vicious one-punch knockout

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

How’s this for an LFA debut?

Marcos Breno wasted no time in making quite the first impression Friday night, knocking out Ary Farias with one punch. In a fight between jiu-jitsu specialists, both Breno and Farias came out firing in the first round of their bantamweight bout at Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

It was Breno (14-2) who landed a huge overhand right as Farias (10-2) closed the distance with a left hook. The lights instantly went out on Farias, who hunched over and collapsed to the canvas.

Check out the finish below (via Twitter):

