Lexington's Terrance Corbin named Mansfield News Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year

MANSFIELD — Lexington senior Terrance Corbin prefers to work in silence.

But his game speaks volumes. The newly crowned Mansfield News Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year has quietly had one of the best careers in Lexington history. He is a three-year letterman and was voted captain in 2022 and 2023.

As a senior, he was named first team All-Ohio, the Division II District Player of the Year, first team All-District and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference. He was the runner-up for the OCC Offensive Player of the Year award despite only scoring four goals and handing out two assists but his job as a center mid led to a prolific Minutemen offense that scored 78 goals during a 15-4-1 season.

He helped the Minutemen secure their sixth straight Division II district championship meaning he leaves the program with four medals around his neck.

Corbin's individual contributions have led to a lot of team success and he has collected a lot of awards along the way. To go with his senior-year accolades, as a junior, he was first team All-District and first team All-OCC and as a sophomore defender, he was honorable mention All-OCC.

Corbin scored six goals and handed out five assists for his entire career, but that hardly defines him as a player. Four district championships and a 2021 regional title are what Corbin will hang his hat on as his high school career comes to a close.

But the Mansfield News Journal Player of the Year honor is pretty nice, too.

