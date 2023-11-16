Lexington's Ava Brown named Mansfield News Journal Volleyball Player of the Year

SEE THE FULL LIST: All-Mansfield News Journal volleyball teams feature 32 Richland County players

LEXINGTON — Let's run down an ever-growing list of postseason volleyball accolades for Lexington sophomore Ava Brown, shall we?

First team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference, first team All-District 6 in Division II, Division II District 6 Player of the Year and, to top it all off, second team All-Ohio in Division II are just a few of the feathers she stuck in her cap this fall.

Might as well add one more. Brown is the Mansfield News Journal Volleyball Player of the Year for the 2023 season after she led her Lady Lex team to its first district championship appearance since 2017 and a 19-6 record by posting 550 kills, 36 aces, 137 service points, 42 total blocks, 240 digs and 175 assists.

During the season, Brown had three matches with at least 30 kills, including a season-best 38 in a district semifinal win over Ontario. She posted 20 or more kills in 15 matches and had at least 10 in all 25 appearances. She was just as good defensively, with 15 matches of 10-plus digs including a season-best 17 in that win over Ontario. She also handed out at least 10 assists six times with a season-best 18 against New Philadelphia.

Lexington's Ava Brown is the 2023 Mansfield News Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.

Brown is now a two-time All-Ohioan after earning third team last season to go along with first team All-District 6 and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors as a freshman.

For her career, Brown has 880 kills, 512 assists, 433 digs, 87 aces and 109 total blocks. With two more years left, she could find herself in rare company as a 1,000-kill, digs and assists player before it is all said and done.

For now, she will spend the offseason as the Mansfield News Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.

