Lexington Minutemen football set up for present, future success

LEXINGTON — When Andrew Saris took the job at Lexington before the start of the 2022 season, he sat down, looked at the roster and couldn't help but get excited.

He had a veteran group that was going to mix well with an uber-talented underclassmen group that had the Minutemen set up for a bright future. And that time might be now.

Lexington's Brayden Fogle will be an offensive weapon for the Minutemen again in 2023.

After a 3-7 season and a 3-4 run in the Ohio Cardinal Conference, the Minutemen graduated 14 seniors from their 2022 class. They bring back 10 lettermen with five starters on offense and five on defense bringing back a load of experience.

Saris, who enters his second season, will again have a nice mixture of veteran seniors with underclassmen who will find themselves in key positions moving forward. With the right leadership from his upperclassmen, Lex is in line for a successful 2023 season and beyond.

"Our team will be led by our seniors and the skill of the underclassmen," Saris said. "They have been playing together since they were kids and have a lot of fun playing the game with each other."

The Minutemen have veterans who will see time on both sides of the football. Senior Drayton Berry will play defensive back and wide receiver after recording six tackles in limited action last season. Senior Cooper Dreibelbis returns at running back and defensive back. He ran for 52 yards on 21 carries and recorded 58 yards receiving one five catches.

Mason Green returns for his senior year at running back and linebacker. He ran for 183 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns while leading the team in tackles with 84 including five tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries as he brings his heart and soul back to the Lex defense.

Carter Newman will also return for his senior season after leading the Minutemen in rushing last season with 444 yards and three touchdowns. He will be listed as a wide receiver and defensive back as he looks to build on his five catches for 24 yards from last season. He recorded 28 tackles with an interception in 2022.

Seniors Aedan Nicol and Matt Sheets will see time on both offensive and defensive lines as they look to add their leadership to the trenches along with junior David Biggers. Senior Carter Wilson will see time at both wide receiver and defensive back after recording three tackles in limited action in 2022.

Junior Cam Boozer will play tight end and linebacker this season after a breakout sophomore year saw him finish with 45 tackles, third-most on the team, and a team-best four sacks. He also had six tackles for loss and will look to take the next step in 2023.

The sophomore trio of Joe Caudill, Brayden Fogle and Markale Martin will be back after earning letters last season. Caudill will take over at quarterback while also playing some linebacker. He had 31 tackles with one going for a loss last year as a freshman.

Fogle will be the main target on the outside at wide receiver and he will play some defensive line as well. He led the Minutemen in receiving with 529 yards on 33 catches for eight touchdowns. He was the leading scorer for Lex as a freshman and will have a much bigger role this season.

Martin had a strong start to the season before suffering an injury. He ran for 173 yards and three scores while also recording 10 tackles with one going for a loss before his season was cut short. He will be a breakout star in 2023.

"Our offense this season will start with a well-balanced run game with the ability to spread the ball outside to our athletes in space," Saris said. "For us to be able to defend the multiple offense sets we will see on our schedule, our defense will need to be able to give multiple different looks to defend."

The Minutemen will see quite a few newcomers who have a chance to make an impact right away. Junior Gage Powell and sophomores Seven Allen, Mason Frost, Dantrell Hughes and Keagan West will see time at wide receiver and defensive back. Allen is a Madison transfer who played meaningful quarters for the Rams last year and is already impressing in his short time at Lex.

Junior Ethan Robles and sophomore Cole Eichorn will see time at running back and Eichorn is expected to play some defensive back as well. Logan Beer and sophomore Hayden Rice will add depth to the offensive and defensive lines.

The Minutemen are looking to compete for an Ohio Cardinal Conference championship, their last coming in 2016, and Saris believes if his team can accomplish one simple goal, it will be right in the thick of things come Week 10.

"To achieve team success, we must strengthen our individual football skills every day," Saris said. "The OCC is a conference with many great football teams. The team who comes out every week showing the most consistency will have the most success this season."

The Minutemen open the season at home against Ontario in Week 1.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington football looking to compete for Ohio Cardinal Conference title