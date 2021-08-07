Lexington man fatally shot his wife, deputies say

A Gaston man was arrested Saturday and charged with killing his wife at their home, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies charged 33-year-old Alonzo James Riley, 33, with murder and weapons possession during a violent crime, according to a news release.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Kia Riley.

Evidence at the home on Sprahler Street showed that Alonzo Riley shot his wife with a handgun in the upper body multiple times, Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“Riley was then seen leaving the scene by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby,” Koon said.

As detectives investigated, Riley came home in possession of a handgun that matched the caliber of shells found at the house, according to Koon.

Deputies jailed Riley at the Lexington County Detention Center, where he will remain until a state judge decides whether he gets bond at a later hearing.

Murder is punishable with 30 years to life in prison.