Lexington High baseball state championship series on hold. Here’s what we know

The Class 5A baseball state championship series will not begin as planned.

Lexington High School coach Brian Hucks told The State on Friday afternoon that the best-of-three series has been put on hold.

Lexington was supposed to host Game 1 of the championship series on Saturday. But the South Carolina High School League ruled Friday that Summerville must forfeit Thursday’s 6-4 win over Ashley Ridge because of a pitch-count rule was violated.

Summerville will appeal the ruling to the SCHSL executive committee, Hucks said, in a meeting that’s expected to take place Monday. If the Green Wave get denied, they can appeal to the league’s appellate panel (which would likely happen Tuesday). If both meetings occur, the start of the championship series won’t take place until the middle of or late next week.

Lexington High’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, and Ashley Ridge’s graduation is Saturday, May 25.

Depending on the outcome of rulings, Hucks said, the championship series could be held Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

Game three, if necessary, would be a neutral-site game held at Airport High School.

What happpened?

Summerville’s Thayer Tavormina threw two pitches on Wednesday night and then 83 on Thursday. According to SCHSL rules, if a pitcher throws consecutive days he has a maximum of 75 pitches on the second day no matter how many pitches he had on the first day. If he goes over that limit, it’s an automatic forfeit according to the rules.

Ashley Ridge’s Ethan Lopez also pitched back-to-back days. Lopez threw 23 pitches on Wednesday but just 71 on Thursday. AR pulled Lopez out of the game because he was at the pitch-count limit with a 4-1 lead.

This is the first year for this year rule. Previously, if a pitcher threw less than 30 pitches he would been able to throw 110 pitches the following day. The rule was approved by SC Baseball Coaches Association.

Ashley Ridge defeated Summerville, 7-6 on Wednesday to force the deciding game. Normally, that game is played on the same day but was moved to Thursday because of weather. If it had been played on same night, a pitcher would have been allowed to throw 110 pitches either in one game or combined for the two games.

If they make it to the championship, Ashley Ridge will be the only team to do so with a losing record. The Swamp Foxes are 14-18 on the year.

Lexington earned its championship spot by defeating Dorman, 5-2, on Wednesday.

It is Lexington’s 13th state championship appearance and first since winning it all in a memorable series with Blythewood back in 2013. The Wildcats will be looking for the program’s seventh state championship.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Wednesday

Upper State

Lexington 5, Dorman 2

Lower State

Ashley Ridge 5, Summerville 4

Thursday

Lower State

Summerville 6, Ashley Ridge 4 (Awaiting SCHSL ruling for Summerville’s pitch-count violation)

Class 4A

Upper State Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday: Laurens 3, Easley 2

Wednesday: Laurens 7, Easley 6

Lower State Championship Series

Best-of-3

Monday: North Myrtle Beach 7, James Island 1

Wednesday: James Island 13, North Myrtle Beach 2

Friday: James Island at North Myrtle Beach

Best of 3 Championship Series

Laurens vs. North Myrtle Beach/James Island

Monday: Laurens at North Myrtle Beach/James Island

Wednesday: North Myrtle Beach/James Island at Laurens

Friday: Laurens vs. North Myrtle Beach/James Island, at neutral site, if necessary

Class 3A

Wednesday

Upper State

Blue Ridge 2, Daniel 1

Friday

Blue Ridge at Powdersville

Wednesday

Lower State

Hanahan 8, Camden 2

Best of 3 Championship Series

Hanahan vs. Blue Ridge/Powdersville

Saturday: Blue Ridge/Powdersville at Hanahan

Tuesday: Hanahan at Blue Ridge/Powdersville

May 25: Hanahan vs. Blue Ridge/Powdersville at neutral site, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

Upper State

Mid-Carolina 7, Strom Thurmond 3

Lower State

Andrew Jackson 4, Buford 0

Friday

Lower State

Andrew Jackson vs. Oceanside Collegiate at Lucy Beckham

Best of 3 Championship Series

Mid-Carolina vs. Oceanside/Andrew Jackson

Saturday: Mid-Carolina at Oceanside/Andrew Jackson

Tuesday: Oceanside/Andrew Jackson at Mid-Carolina

May 25: Oceanside/Andrew Jackson vs. Mid-Carolina at neutral site, if necessary

Class A

Wednesday

Upper State

Southside Christian 10, Christ Church 0 (6 innings)

Lower State

Latta 4, Lake View 3

Thursday

Latta 12, Lake View 11

Best of 3 Championship Series

Latta vs. Southside Christian

Saturday: Southside Christian at Latta

Tuesday: Latta at Southside Christian

May 25: Latta vs. Southside Christian at neutral site, if necessary