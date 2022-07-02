Lexie Hull with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are among 17 new recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
Gas prices have risen sharply due to ongoing turmoil in energy markets stemming from Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
A man and woman were arrested for creating over 230 fake drive-out tags for a profit.
With Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. gone, the Warriors made a strong move by reportedly adding Donte DiVincenzo.
Damion Lee's time with the Warriors reportedly is over.
The PGA Tour added seven more players to the list of those who have been indefinitely suspended because LIV participation.
According to Jon Wilner, who broke the news of the recent realignment, Lincoln Riley didn't know about USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten
What type of package are the Lakers offering the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving?
With USC and UCLA gone, the Pac-12 may be on life support. If it were to disband, where would the other 10 teams go?
Gary Payton II sent segments of Dub Nation into a frenzy with an IG story on Friday but he later clarified it wasn't a shot at the Warriors.
By re-signing only one of their top three free agents, Kevon Looney, the Warriors created more room for the future core to contribute. Winning it all makes this an easier call.
John Isner found his serving groove early in his Wimbledon match against Italy's Jannik Sinner on Friday to set a new record for the number of aces on the ATP Tour.
The Warriors paid a massive luxury tax en route to the NBA championship.
Here's the to-do list after the Warriors reportedly lost three players at the start of free agency.
Realignment happens for one reason. Just follow the money generated by top regular-season college football games on TV.
Bears fans have mixed reactions on Ryan Poles' decision to fire LaMar "Soup" Campbell
Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series
The NBA analyst is intrigued by what the Kings could look like.
Isn't it ironic? ESPN analyst Zach Lowe joked that the Warriors have the most intriguing trade package to land Kevin Durant.