Lexie Hull (17 points) Highlights vs. Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Lexie Hull grabs 17 points as the Fever fall short to the Wings on Saturday night.
Lexie Hull grabs 17 points as the Fever fall short to the Wings on Saturday night.
“The toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career.”
Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the rest of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after he announced that he was taking some time away.
Nearly 18-foot python found by group of amateur hunters
Kiko Alonso retires after first practice at Saints training camp
Cory McKenna became the first female in UFC history to earn a submission victory by Von Flue choke at UFC on ESPN 40.
Cliff Branch waited a long time to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became eligible in 1991. The former Raiders receiver, though, died in 2019, three years before his induction into Canton. His sister, Elaine Anderson, delivered Branch’s acceptance speech Saturday on behalf of all of Branch’s siblings. “Today is bittersweet, because we [more]
Will Zalatoris opened up about why he parted ways with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in the middle of the Wyndham Championship.
It's still unclear why Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers fell out with his parents and two brothers, but the rift hasn't closed since Jordan Rodgers first revealed their estrangement in 2016.
Chris Gotterup made sure 21 other players have a pay day come Sunday.
Following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career.
If Big Ten players had a vote, which team would they want to add to the conference? How many players do you think picked Oregon?
Deion Sanders made a monster play in the big game, but it was LeRoy Butler's "fumblerooskie" that stole the show at prime time.
Watch Tom Brady deliver a perfect throw, and Jaelon Darden make an acrobatic catch, during Saturday's Bucs training camp practice
"They cannot ban you for one day let alone life. It is a shallow threat."
The Argentina maestro capped a fine team performance with two late goals
Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell will lead the field to green in Sunday's Cup race at Michigan. Check out the full starting lineup...
Juliana Miller is the "The Ultimate Fighter 30" women's flyweight champion after a dominant win over Brogan Walker.
How much would this help if he's able to go?
Panthers HC Matt Rhule stopped practice and made his offense run the sidelines after they celebrated a 50-yard TD during on Saturday.
Serious Yankee fans are edgy at the moment—the Pinstripes lost two of three to the Mighty Mariners this week, are under .500 since the All-Star break, and the starting pitching has been messy for a bit. After all, these Yankees are still a shiny 70-36, behind the Dodgers with the second-best record in the sport, and as of Friday morning, they lead the AL East by 10 1/2 games. Unless the entire roster suddenly forgets how to hit, field, and pitch (as the Red Sox did in July), they are a lock for the postseason, and then who knows what will happen.