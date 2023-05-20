Lexie Brown with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Lexie Brown (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/19/2023
Lexie Brown (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/19/2023
Brittney Griner took the court for her first real WNBA game in nearly 600 days on Friday night in Los Angeles.
Follow 2023 WNBA season openers with live updates from Yahoo Sports.
Griner is home, safe, playing basketball again. Smiling, signing autographs, hanging with the next generation of WNBA fans. There was a real chance this day never came.
Brown's legacy went much further than just football.
Here's how to watch Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, run for his shot at the Triple Crown in this year’s Preakness Stakes.
"You know, I've only seen, like, one model of Filipino here, so I've never felt like I fit in." The post Filipino American woman from Texas says she wants to move to L.A. and be among ‘LA Filipinos’: ‘I just wish we had that here in Houston’ appeared first on In The Know.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Dern vs. Hill UFC Fight Night.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Whether you need a new TV for the garage or you're looking for the centerpiece of your home theater, savings start here.
The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is at 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday (NBC) at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
Chop, chop! The $215 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice kit won't last long.
The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.
Can you trust Tsitsipas to get it done in Rome?
This woman had an interesting way to announce her marital split.
On Friday, May 19, Harry Potter: The Exhibition is coming to NYC's Herald Square and it's expected to be a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
Cast members call it "bagging the fish" — and apparently, it's the reason why Ariel gets hazard pay.
Saturday's bout between Dern and Angela Hill seems like a coin toss. Here's how to approach the five-round main event.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens share their list of the top 5 moves made this offseason that will have the biggest fantasy impact this season.
Both of James' sons played at Sierra Canyon last season. Bronny is moving on to USC, and it appears his younger brother is making a change as well.