Lexi Thompson's caddie can't finish opening round in Tokyo due to extreme heat

Lexi Thompson’s caddie, Jack Fulghum, made it 15 holes on Wednesday before he had to call it a day.

Fulghum overheated during the first round of the women’s golf competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, and had to give up his caddying duties entirely.

It was about 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday at the course, though it felt more than 10 degrees hotter.

“He just asked me, he’s like, ‘Do I look white to you?’” Thompson said, via USA Today. “And I’m like, I didn’t really notice. He just didn’t look good. I just want him to be healthy, that’s all.”

Thompson was reading a putt at the time, and told Fulghum to go sit in the shade. He was given drinks and salt tablets to help with his dehydration, but he did not finish the round with Thompson. Instead, LPGA director of player services Donna Wilkins jumped in for the final three holes — as she was following Thompson anyways.

Fulghum wasn’t the only caddie who struggled with the heat. Caddies for both golfers from the Philippines needed medical care after they overheated on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Thompson — who finished with a 1-over 72, and trails leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden by six shots — isn’t sure if Fulghum will be able to caddie for her the rest of the week. If he can’t, though, she isn’t too concerned.

“If he can’t [return], I’ll just find a local,” Thompson said, via USA Today. “Figure out how to read a yardage book. Because I had no idea the last few holes. I’m like, I really hope it’s around that number. But yeah, it ended up working out.”

Lexi Thompson walks with caddie Donna Wilkins up the 18th hole during the first round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

