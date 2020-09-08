Lexi Thompson launches new brand at ANA Inspiration

Lexi Thompson took to social media to announce the launch of her own brand. She’ll have her new “LEXI” logo on her visor and golf bag during this week’s ANA Inspiration.

In the promo video, Thompson teases new projects that are in the works, including “LEXI Golf,” “LEXI Fitness” and “LEXI Skin.”

The 25-year-old Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA, turned professional in 2010 and has competed on the LPGA since 2012. Earlier this year she signed with a new agency GSE Worldwide, Inc., parting with Blue Giraffe Sports, the agency she signed with a decade ago.

Brett Falkoff, Senior Vice President of Golf at GSE, told Golfweek back in June that they planned to market Thompson as a global athlete while also exploring Thompson’s other passions – like health and fitness – that she might want to pursue after golf.





“We want to be able to set her up for a position of success for whenever that might be,” he said.

Thompson comes into this week’s ANA after a missed cut in the AIG Women’s British Open and a rules controversy in which she was ultimately cleared from the R&A.

Her best finish in 2020 is a tie for seventh at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Thompson won the 2014 ANA Inspiration and lost in a playoff in 2017 after receiving a four-stroke penalty mid-round on Sunday.

